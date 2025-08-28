NBA mock trade idea sends Mavericks budding star to Lakers, again
The Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers have already collaborated on one trade that was widely panned. What's one more?
Zack Buckley of Bleacher Report proposed trades for each team, and when it got to the Los Angeles Lakers, he has Austin Reaves and a 2031 first-round pick going to the Mavericks for Dereck Lively II and Caleb Martin.
"Lakers fans probably won't like this suggestion," Buckley started. "Maybe their decision-makers wouldn't, either. That's fine. They all seem like big fans of Reaves, and he's given them plenty of reasons to feel that way—like the 20.2 points and 5.8 assists he averaged as a third option this past season.
"He's a really good player. He's also not a great trade asset. His growth potential is probably limited by his age (27), and he might be super expensive by this time next year. One executive recently told ESPN's Tim Bontemps that Reaves, 'will get $30 [million] plus' on his next contract.
"The Lakers could cross their fingers and give him that kind of coin, but they could also flip him and a future first for Lively, who has established chemistry with Luka Dončić and cornerstone potential on defense, and Martin, a reliable role-playing wing with a proven ability to perform on the postseason stage."
Although This Solves a Need for the Mavericks, No Thanks
Dallas desperately needs some additional perimeter shot creation, especially while Kyrie Irving is out, but this doesn't feel like the right way to do it. Dereck Lively II is only 21 years old and is already one of the better interior protectors in the NBA, and has offense upside with passing out of a short roll and they swear he can stretch his game out to the three-point line eventually.
Reaves is a free agent after this season, and if Nico Harrison didn't want to hand Luka Doncic a big contract, why would he turn around and give an older player who likely doesn't have All-NBA potential over $30 million? That just doesn't seem likely whatsoever. Reaves is a good player, but he isn't a great defender, and we know how much Nico Harrison likes defense.
