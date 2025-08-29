Mavericks' latest roster move is another example of Nico Harrison's mismanagement
The Dallas Mavericks just waived 2023 first-round pick Olivier-Maxence Prosper using the stretch provision, spreading his $3 million salary out over the next three seasons. Because he had a team option, that shouldn't be included in the stretch formula.
Friday at 4 p.m. CST was the deadline for players to be waived/stretched, and the Mavericks needed to create a roster spot so they can re-sign Dante Exum, and they've tried to find a trade destination for a few different players, including Prosper and Jaden Hardy, but no trade materialized, and they decided to waive Prosper.
Part of the reason it was difficult to find a trade, according to NBA insider Marc Stein, is that the Mavericks would've likely had to apply one of their two second-round picks to get off of his salary, something they weren't interested in doing. So they decided to stretch his contract and take the just over $1 million hit over the next three seasons.
This move will put the Mavericks about $3.6 million below the second tax apron, per ESPN's Bobby Marks, and Dante Exum's contract is expected to cost $2.3 million, but it hasn't been announced yet.
Exum will fill a much bigger need than Prosper would've, as the Mavericks are far too deep in the frontcourt and desperately needed backcourt help. Exum will give them a solid second guard until Kyrie Irving returns, assuming he can stay healthy.
The Frustrating Part of This Transaction
The Dallas Mavericks picked up Prosper's team option for the 2025-26 season ahead of the 2024-25 season. They obviously had no way of knowing he still wouldn't develop in his second season, but when they had a way to get out of for free and didn't makes it hard to swallow.
They also likely wouldn't be in this situation without the Luka Doncic trade, leaving them in a desperate situation for guard play, even with Kyrie Irving's ACL injury. That one transaction will be criticized for decades to come for the bad decision in the moment, and the butterfly effect that will come from it will only be just as bad.
