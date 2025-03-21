Will Anthony Davis or Klay Thompson play in Mavericks-Pistons?
The Dallas Mavericks return home after an embarrassing collapse against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night to play a charging Detroit Pistons squad on Friday. They're now on the outside looking in for the final spot in the Play-In Tournament, if that even remains a goal for Dallas, and will need to start winning a few games to break their recent 1-9 streak.
But the Mavs are still dealing with a lot of injuries, as they've already ruled out seven players for Friday's game: Anthony Davis (adductor strain), Dante Exum (left hand fracture), Daniel Gafford (right MCL sprain), Kyrie Irving (left ACL tear), Dereck Lively II (right ankle stress fracture), Caleb Martin (right hip strain), and Olivier-Maxence Prosper (right wrist surgery).
Klay Thompson is not on the injury report at all after being a late scratch on Wednesday against the Pacers with an illness. Brandon Williams is listed as probable to play. If he plays, it may be worth sitting Kessler Edwards, who is about to exhaust his eligibility as a two-way player. Kai Jones is also off the injury report after a solid outing on Wednesday.
Detroit only has Jaden Ivey out with injury, who suffered a brutal fractured left fibula early in the season. Ron Harper Jr., Daniss Jenkins, and Tolu Smith are all two-way players out, while Bobi Klintman has been assigned to the G-League.
