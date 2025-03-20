Dallas Basketball

Mavericks have big decision to make on $46 million forward this offseason

P.J. Washington has thrived with the Dallas Mavericks, but could his time with the team be coming to an end?

Jeremy Brener

Feb 25, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) dribbles the ball against Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington (25) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
In this story:

Dallas Mavericks power forward P.J. Washington has been an important player for the team this season, especially with so many players injured down the stretch.

Washington has a lot of value for the Mavs, but the same could be said about his placement on the trade market. Bleacher Report writer Dan Favale believes there is a scenario where the Mavs trade Washington this offseason.

P.J. Washington
Mar 1, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington (25) warms up before the game against the Milwaukee Bucks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Washington on the move?

"Washington and his own expiring contract should wind up featuring prominently in any blockbuster package the Mavs cobble together," Favale writes. "Sources told The Stein Line's Marc Stein that Dallas isn't necessarily a Kevin Durant suitor, and Kyrie's ACL injury complicates at least a chunk of next season. But the clock is ticking on Harrison after he exiled Luka Dončić without receiving a bunch of draft picks."

The Mavs will re-evaluate things in the offseason, and if they find a deal for Washington that helps them in the long run, Nico Harrison will likely consider it at the very least.

