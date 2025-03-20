Mavericks have big decision to make on $46 million forward this offseason
Dallas Mavericks power forward P.J. Washington has been an important player for the team this season, especially with so many players injured down the stretch.
Washington has a lot of value for the Mavs, but the same could be said about his placement on the trade market. Bleacher Report writer Dan Favale believes there is a scenario where the Mavs trade Washington this offseason.
READ MORE: Anthony Davis catches heat from Mavericks fans after golfing during injury recovery
Washington on the move?
"Washington and his own expiring contract should wind up featuring prominently in any blockbuster package the Mavs cobble together," Favale writes. "Sources told The Stein Line's Marc Stein that Dallas isn't necessarily a Kevin Durant suitor, and Kyrie's ACL injury complicates at least a chunk of next season. But the clock is ticking on Harrison after he exiled Luka Dončić without receiving a bunch of draft picks."
The Mavs will re-evaluate things in the offseason, and if they find a deal for Washington that helps them in the long run, Nico Harrison will likely consider it at the very least.
READ MORE: Former Mavericks player sends message after career performance
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter