Will Anthony Davis or LaMelo Ball play in Mavericks-Hornets?

The Dallas Mavericks host the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday night, with both teams hoping to break losing streaks. Dallas lost its last two games to the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors, and Charlotte lost its last four games by a total of 145 points. Things have not been great for the Hornets, but both teams are dealing with a lot of injuries, as 14 players are on the injury report for Thursday's game.
Dallas is still without the key pieces of the frontcourt, as Anthony Davis (adductor strain), Dereck Lively II (right ankle stress fracture), and Daniel Gafford (right MCL sprain) remain out. All three are supposed to be re-evaluated on March 6th, which is in a week. Caleb Martin (right hip strain) is also out, and no timeline has been announced for his return.
P.J. Washington (right ankle sprain) and Dwight Powell (right hip strain) are both listed as questionable, but both played on Tuesday night against the Lakers. In fact, Washington has played in every game since the All-Star Break despite a questionable designation.
Then there's the Hornets. They'll be without Tre Mann (herniated disc), Brandon Miller (right wrist ligament repair), Josh Okogie (left hamstring strain), Tidjane Salaun (right ankle sprain), and former Maverick Grant Williams (right ACL repair). DaQuan Jeffries (left knee effusion) and Wendell Moore Jr. (concussion protocol) are questionable to play, and another former Maverick, Seth Curry (lower back tightness), is probable to play.
Off the injury report is LaMelo Ball, who missed the Hornets' last game against the Golden State Warriors. Even if the Hornets haven't been good, Ball brings a level of excitement to each game.
