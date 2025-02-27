Dallas Basketball

Will Anthony Davis or LaMelo Ball play in Mavericks-Hornets?

14 players are on the injury report for Thursday night.

Austin Veazey

Jan 20, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Daniel Gafford (21) collides with Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) during the first half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images
Jan 20, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Daniel Gafford (21) collides with Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) during the first half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images / Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Mavericks host the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday night, with both teams hoping to break losing streaks. Dallas lost its last two games to the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors, and Charlotte lost its last four games by a total of 145 points. Things have not been great for the Hornets, but both teams are dealing with a lot of injuries, as 14 players are on the injury report for Thursday's game.

Dallas is still without the key pieces of the frontcourt, as Anthony Davis (adductor strain), Dereck Lively II (right ankle stress fracture), and Daniel Gafford (right MCL sprain) remain out. All three are supposed to be re-evaluated on March 6th, which is in a week. Caleb Martin (right hip strain) is also out, and no timeline has been announced for his return.

READ MORE: Luka Doncic reveals experience with Mavs' Nico Harrison at Lakers' recent game

P.J. Washington (right ankle sprain) and Dwight Powell (right hip strain) are both listed as questionable, but both played on Tuesday night against the Lakers. In fact, Washington has played in every game since the All-Star Break despite a questionable designation.

Then there's the Hornets. They'll be without Tre Mann (herniated disc), Brandon Miller (right wrist ligament repair), Josh Okogie (left hamstring strain), Tidjane Salaun (right ankle sprain), and former Maverick Grant Williams (right ACL repair). DaQuan Jeffries (left knee effusion) and Wendell Moore Jr. (concussion protocol) are questionable to play, and another former Maverick, Seth Curry (lower back tightness), is probable to play.

Off the injury report is LaMelo Ball, who missed the Hornets' last game against the Golden State Warriors. Even if the Hornets haven't been good, Ball brings a level of excitement to each game.

READ MORE: LeBron James praises Luka Doncic for handling of Lakers-Mavericks game

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season

Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter

More Dallas Mavericks News

Published
Austin Veazey
AUSTIN VEAZEY

Austin Veazey joined NoleGameday as the Lead Basketball Writer in 2019, while contributing as a football writer, and started as editor for MavericksGameday in 2024. Veazey was a Florida State Men’s Basketball Manager from 2016-2019. Follow Austin on Twitter at @EasyVeazeyNG

Home/News