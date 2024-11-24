Will Jimmy Butler or Daniel Gafford Play in Mavericks-Heat?
The Dallas Mavericks and Miami Heat are set to play their one game in South Beach this season as Dallas looks to win their fifth straight game. They've picked up two big wins without Luka Doncic already this week, beating the OKC Thunder and Denver Nuggets without their biggest star. They'll have to do that again on Sunday.
Dallas will be without Luka Doncic with a wrist strain he suffered against the Pelicans earlier in the week. They'll also be without Dante Exum after surgery on his wrist during training camp. The surprise addition to the Mavericks' injury report was Daniel Gafford, who popped up on Saturday's report with soreness in his left shoulder. He fought hard against Nikola Jokic on Friday, so it's no surprise he's feeling some pain after that.
Miami will be without Dru Smith, who is dealing with a knee injury. Terry Rozier is likely to play despite being listed with a foot injury, while Jimmy Butler is questionable for Sunday's action. He is dealing with an illness and didn't participate in practice on Saturday.
The Heat's rotation has been in constant flux all season, as only three players have played all 13 games. That has shuffled their rotation around, and it's been hard for them to get into a rhythm, sitting a game below .500.
