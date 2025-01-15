Will Kyrie Irving or Zion Williamson Play in Mavericks-Pelicans?
The Dallas Mavericks are playing on the second night of a back-to-back against the New Orleans Pelicans, who are also on the second night of a back-to-back. With it being a game on local TV and multiple players dealing with injuries, the second night of a back-to-back can be used to "rest" players. That is no different here.
Kyrie Irving entered Wednesday's game as "doubtful" due to a lumbar back sprain but has had his status changed to out. He returned from a five-game absence on Tuesday against the Nuggets but largely struggled, and is now out again.
Luka Doncic remains out with his calf strain, but Dallas feels confident that he could return before the All-Star break. Dereck Lively II will be out after spraining his ankle on Tuesday night against the Denver Nuggets. His x-rays were negative, but no timeline has been established for his return yet. Dante Exum is still recovering from wrist surgery in the preseason.
For the Pelicans, Zion Williamson has been ruled out for "return to competition conditioning," though he played on Tuesday against the Chicago Bulls. Herbert Jones is out indefinitely with what they're describing as a right shoulder strain, but reports have indicated that it's a torn labrum. Bradon Ingram is yet another starter out, as he's dealing with an ankle sprain.
Dejounte Murray entered Wednesday as "probable" to play with right elbow bursitis. He also played in Tuesday's game against the Bulls.
