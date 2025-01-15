Mavs' Jaden Hardy Taking Advantage of Opportunity
The Dallas Mavericks have needed a boost in the backcourt with Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic out on the sideline.
The Mavs have gotten that surge from third-year pro Jaden Hardy, who has stepped up in the absence of the two Dallas stars.
"Third-year guard Jaden Hardy was a major bright spot for the Mavs during Kyrie Irving's five-game absence due to illness and a back injury," ESPN insider Tim MacMahon writes. "Hardy averaged 15.4 points in 22.6 minutes during that span, shooting 49.1% from the floor and 51.9% from 3-point range. The next step in the 22-year-old Hardy's development: "Consistency," coach Jason Kidd said."
With Irving back in the fold, Hardy's role will have to take a step back for the time being, but the Mavs are fortunate enough to have a guard who can do his best Kyrie or Luka impression while either of them are out for a long period of time.
Hardy and the Mavs are back in action tonight as they take on the division rival New Orleans Pelicans. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT from inside the Smoothie King Center.
