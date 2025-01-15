Dallas Basketball

Mavs' Jaden Hardy Taking Advantage of Opportunity

Jaden Hardy is getting consistent minutes, which is helping the Dallas Mavericks, who are in a bind.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 9, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Jaden Hardy (1) celebrates after he makes a three point basket against the Portland Trail Blazers during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Jan 9, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Jaden Hardy (1) celebrates after he makes a three point basket against the Portland Trail Blazers during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Mavericks have needed a boost in the backcourt with Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic out on the sideline.

The Mavs have gotten that surge from third-year pro Jaden Hardy, who has stepped up in the absence of the two Dallas stars.

READ MORE: Latest Timeline for Luka Doncic's Return to Dallas Mavericks Revealed

"Third-year guard Jaden Hardy was a major bright spot for the Mavs during Kyrie Irving's five-game absence due to illness and a back injury," ESPN insider Tim MacMahon writes. "Hardy averaged 15.4 points in 22.6 minutes during that span, shooting 49.1% from the floor and 51.9% from 3-point range. The next step in the 22-year-old Hardy's development: "Consistency," coach Jason Kidd said."

With Irving back in the fold, Hardy's role will have to take a step back for the time being, but the Mavs are fortunate enough to have a guard who can do his best Kyrie or Luka impression while either of them are out for a long period of time.

Hardy and the Mavs are back in action tonight as they take on the division rival New Orleans Pelicans. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT from inside the Smoothie King Center.

READ MORE: 3 Takeaways From Nuggets' Demolition of the Mavericks

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season

Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter

More Dallas Mavericks News

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News