Will Stephen Curry Play in Mavericks-Warriors?
The Dallas Mavericks will take on the Golden State Warriors in an NBA Cup consolation game in San Francisco on Sunday night. Both teams got some needed rest, but the Mavericks are back on the road for the 13th time in 17 games.
Dallas has a few important players on the injury list, but none are nearly as important as the Warriors having Stephen Curry on theirs.
The Mavericks will get PJ Washington back for this game after he missed Tuesday's NBA Cup action against the Oklahoma City Thunder with an illness. Dallas has been 1-5 this season when he's not in the lineup, so he'll be a welcome addition back into the lineup.
Dallas will be without Naji Marshall (illness), Maxi Kleber (illness, fractured rib), Brandon Williams (right thumb sprain), Jaden Hardy (ankle sprain), and Dante Exum (wrist surgery). Marshall played 29 minutes on Tuesday, scoring a team-high 19 points, but is clearly still not over whatever bug swept through the locker room.
Stephen Curry is one of four Warriors on the injury report, listed as questionable with right cervical (neck) inflammation. Golden State is 4-1 in the games he's missed, able to survive without him because of their depth so far, but he's not the only key Warrior listed.
Andrew Wiggins is also listed as questionable due to tightness in the right adductor (thigh). Moses Moody is out with left patellar tendonopathy, while De'Anthony Melton is out with a torn ACL. Melton is also scheduled to be traded to the Brooklyn Nets for Dennis Schroder as soon as Sunday.
