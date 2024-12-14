'1 Tough Question' About Klay Thompson Could Prove Crucial For Dallas Mavericks
The Dallas Mavericks haven't been perfect this season, but they've found their stride as of late. They are 16-9 and are 11-2 in their last 13 games. They've turned a corner on the season, which was expected with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving at the helm.
The club has also been adding Klay Thompson into the scheme and offense, which poses a challenge within itself. The 34-year-old sharpshooter spent 11 seasons and 13 years in the Bay Area with the Golden State Warriors.
After playing so long in one system, one way, with the same core of players can make change difficult, especially for a seasoned veteran. But Thompson needed the change. In that, his production and efficiency have dropped.
Thompson is averaging just 13.3 points per game -- the lowest mark since his rookie season -- while nailing just 37% of his 3-pointers. The production simply isn't what it has been in the past. With the greatness that Doncic and Irving bring, it's been enough for the team. Still, Thompson remains the teams "toughest question" so far this season, according to Bleacher Report.
"Is this the new normal for Klay Thompson?" Bleacher Report asked. "Klay Thompson has never shot the three ball worse than he has this season and has only averaged fewer than his 13.3 points per game when he was a rookie struggling to break into the starting lineup for the 2011-12 Golden State Warriors."
While one can expect the future Hall of Fame wing to get going at a better rate, simply providing timely shot-making could be exactly what the Mavericks need. He's built the repuation as one of the best sharpshooters in league history, and will always have a floor-spacing gravity effect while on the floor because of that.
