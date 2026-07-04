16-Year NBA Veteran Player Joining Dallas Mavericks as a Coach

The Dallas Mavericks have a new head coach, as they hired Dusty May to replace Jason Kidd. Since it's his first time in the NBA, he knows how important it is to build out a high-quality staff.

NBA insider Marc Stein has reported that May has added a unique name to his staff, bringing on 16-year NBA veteran Garrett Temple.

Temple has really just been a culture guy for the last few years, as he hasn't played in more than 30 games since the 2021-22 season, but he's an extremely valuable voice to have in a locker room.

UPDATE: Garrett Temple is joining Dusty May's coaching staff in Dallas, Dan Eveloff of @PrioritySports confirms to @TheSteinLine.



After a 16-year playing career, Temple has accepted May's pitch to move into coaching on a staff also to feature ex-Pelicans coach Willie Green. https://t.co/OnWkXBP45G — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) July 4, 2026

In his 16 seasons, Temple played for a whopping 12 teams: Houston Rockets, Sacramento Kings, San Antonio Spurs, Milwaukee Bucks, Charlotte Bobcats, Washington Wizards, Kings again, Memphis Grizzlies, LA Clippers, Brooklyn Nets, Chicago Bulls, New Orleans Pelicans, and Toronto Raptors.

There is already a fair bit of familiarity between Temple and the Mavericks. Masai Ujiri was the team president of the Raptors when Temple first signed there in 2023.

Also, when Temple was with the New Orleans Pelicans, Willie Green was his head coach, and Green has agreed to join the Mavs as an assistant. That familiarity will be huge for an entirely new coaching staff.

Mar 31, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Toronto Raptors Garrett Temple (17) walks off the court after loosing to the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dusty May's Coaching Staff Taking Shape

With Garrett Temple officially on board, we now know of at least five coaches who will be under Dusty May.

Willie Green was mentioned above. He was the head coach of the New Orleans Pelicans for a little more than four seasons, and having that previous head coaching experience on the bench next to Dusty May is huge. He's also a former NBA player with a history of player development as a coach.

Joe Boylan had some interest from the Milwaukee Bucks' new coach, Taylor Jenkins, as the two were together in Memphis, but Boylan decided to come to Dallas. He'll be the head coach of the Summer League team, which will have all four of the Mavs' draft picks from this year.

Legendary player development coach Phil Handy should be a holdover from the previous staff, as his relationship with Kyrie Irving will be huge moving forward for a new staff.

Assistant coach Josh Broghamer is reportedly staying, as well. He has been with the Mavs since 2023, but he has also spent time with the Phoenix Suns, Milwaukee Bucks, and Cleveland Cavaliers.

There is still a long way to go to fill out the full staff, but it's off to a strong start for Dusty May.