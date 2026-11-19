The Dallas Mavericks had been in a wild slump, losing their last three games by a combined 86 points. They needed a win in the worst way, and they got a great chance to do so against a Golden State Warriors team missing Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler.

Nothing could be guaranteed after the Mavericks lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers without their entire starting five last week, but this was a great opportunity.

When Cooper Flagg's first shot of the game was a made three-pointer, you knew it was going to be a good night. He showed the aggressiveness that we didn't see from him last week, when it seemed like he was playing through illness.

He had 10 points in the first quarter as the Mavericks ran out to a 10-point lead, and that only increased in the second quarter.

Without Curry, the Warriors just didn't have anyone to really put pressure on the defense. Three of their five starters were LJ Cryer, Draymond Green, and Charles Bassey, and none of them are scorers.

The Mavericks led by 15 at half, then extended the lead to 29 in the third quarter. Golden State would get the lead down to 18 by the end of the frame, but the Mavericks seemingly had the game well in hand.

Cooper Flagg chased down a few highlight plays in the fourth quarter, which helped seal the win. He threw a nice lookaway pass to Daniel Gafford, then found Max Christie for a backdoor alley-oop as the assists added up. That helped put the Warriors away, with the Mavericks going on to win, 116-94.

Here are three overreactions from this much-needed win.

Nov 18, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) watches the ball go out of bounds during the first quarter against the Golden State Warriors at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Maybe Cooper Flagg Really Was Sick

People thought the illness thing with Cooper Flagg might've been an excuse for three poor games in a row, but he looked like his usual self in this game, finishing with 33 points, 9 assists, 5 rebounds, and 3 steals on 11/15 shooting.

As Dusty May said earlier in the week, Flagg isn't the kind of player to make excuses when he isn't playing well, and he wanted to respond with a big performance. Hopefully, this gives him the momentum to get some more big wins over the weekend.

The most encouraging thing to see was his three-point shooting, as he was 3/5 from three in this game.

Good Things Happen When P.J. Washington Makes Threes

P.J. Washington is the definition of a streaky shooter. When he's missing shots, the whole offense looks out of sync. When he's hitting, it's sunshine and rainbows.

He had three made three-pointers in the first half, which was just enough to keep the defense honest for the rest of the game. The theme for him will continue to be consistency, and the more consistent he is from three, the better the Mavericks will be moving forward.

Nov 18, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski (2) drives to the basket as Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington (25) defends during the first quarter at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is the Three-Point Shooting That the Mavericks Need

I didn't mean for all three takes to be about three-point shooting, but it had been a concern in the last few games.

The Mavericks had five different players hit multiple threes in this game, and none of them were Kyrie Irving, Max, Christie, or Santi Aldama. Irving was 1/6 from deep, Christie has struggled all season, and Aldama only played six minutes.

For the Mavericks to build a successful team around Cooper Flagg, it starts with putting three-point shooting around him. Washington won't have many 5/7 games, and Naji Marshall won't have many 2/4 games, but they can find shooting around the roster.

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