The Dallas Mavericks may have entered Tuesday's game with a three-game winning streak, but it felt hollow after they nearly blew a 16-point lead in the final two minutes of the game to the Utah Jazz on Sunday.

With this being an NBA Cup matchup, the Mavericks had a chance to put a big mark on the event against the Denver Nuggets. The Nuggets could've clinched the group with a win, but the Mavericks came out SWINGING.

Caleb Martin was the hero of the first half, accumulating 10 points and 5 steals by the break, and he started the game with two made three-pointers.

P.J. Washington returned to the team after missing the last two games with an illness, wearing every accessory possible, but it worked for him, as he shot 6/10 from the field in the first half to score 14 points.

Despite Cooper Flagg and Kyrie Irving not playing their best games, Washington and Martin helped the Mavericks go on a 15-0 run to end the first half, which gave them an impressive 58-39 lead at halftime. It's not often you see an NBA team only score 39 points in a half, but the Mavericks did a great job of keeping the Nuggets off the free-throw line, while also keeping the pair of Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic to a combined 14 points.

That lead wouldn't last long, as Cam Johnson and Christian Braun found their three-point strokes in the third quarter to quickly chip away at the lead. They cut the lead down to three before the end of the quarter.

The Mavericks wouldn't let it get closer than that, initially. Caleb Martin, Naji Marshall, and Morez Johnson made huge plays at the start of the fourth to push the lead back up to 14 in a heartbeat.

Once the lead got up to 14, the Mavericks wouldn't look back this time, using lessons learned from Sunday's win to not let the game get close again. They'd go on to win, 120-101, putting them in the driver's seat for their NBA Cup Group. If the Phoenix Suns lose to the Houston Rockets on Wednesday, the Mavericks will clinch the group.

Here are three overreactions from this game.

Nov 18, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Caleb Martin (16) warms up before the game against the Golden State Warriors at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Caleb Martin is... Good?

I was as critical as anyone of Caleb Martin's play last year, but he has genuinely been pretty good for the Mavericks since being elevated to the starting lineup. He's near the top of the NBA in three-point percentage among qualified shooters. He's often flying in for an offensive rebound or a tap-out to create an extra possession.

The Mavericks would likely still need to upgrade on the shooting guard position to become legitimate contenders, but Martin is giving them really good minutes.

Cooper Flagg's Playmaking Picked Apart Nuggets

The one thing that every team knows going into a matchup against the Nuggets is that there is no shot-blocking on the floor. As great as Nikola Jokic is, he's not a good defender. Having a player like Cooper Flagg can pick apart the Nuggets' defense, and that's exactly what happened.

Dusty May would have Flagg operate a screen, with Kyrie Irving as the screener, and that opened a lot of opportunities for lobs or kicks to the corner. Flagg is great at keeping his head up in transition, so he knows when to kick ahead.

While his scoring was a little shaky, Flagg finished with 24 points and 12 assists tonight.

The Right Response From Sunday

You could tell that the Mavericks weren't happy with Sunday's win. It should've never gotten to the point where the Utah Jazz tied the game in the closing seconds, and players like Kyrie Irving expressed that before they even got back to the locker room. It was one of the rare game where neither team was happy with how it went.

They played electric defense in the first half, then played with extra energy in the fourth quarter in a building where some teams run out of steam quickly. This is exactly what you wanted to see from a team like the Mavericks if they want to make the playoffs.

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