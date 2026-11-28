The Dallas Mavericks wrapped up NBA Cup Group Play on Friday night on the road against the Phoenix Suns. They had already clinched the group and sat Kyrie Irving as they managed his return from knee surgery.

After a big win on Tuesday night against the Denver Nuggets, the Mavericks came out with a similarly high level of energy, getting out to an early 18-5 lead. Then, Collin Gillespie came in for the Suns and completely turned the game around.

Gillespie went on a personal 7-0 run to get Phoenix back in the game, and the Suns started to hit a lot of threes after that. They'd claw all the way back to take a 29-28 lead byt the end of the first quarter.

The Mavericks temporarily regained the lead with a bucket from Walter Clayton Jr. to start the second quarter, then allowed the Suns to go on a 15-3 run, which included three made threes from the Suns. Dallas cut it to five a couple of times, but they couldn't get it closer than that, as the Suns entered halftime with a 63-53 lead.

The third quarter was all Devin Booker, as he scored 15 points. He was getting whatever he wanted whenever he wanted it, and that helped push the Suns' lead up to 21, and with point differential mattering for NBA Cup seeding, the Mavericks needed to scratch and claw back into it as much as possible.

Max Christie checked in late in the third quarter and started making a big impact, hitting a few shots to start the fourth quarter, helping to get the lead down to 12. As the fourth quarter progressed, he hit a three from the left wing to cut the lead to 8. Then, he threw a lob to Cooper Flagg in transition to cut it to six with as many minutes remaining, and we had a ballgame.

After a few scoreless possessions, Naji Marshall hit a three from the left wing to cut the lead to four, Cooper Flagg blocked a shot at the rim, and Naji Marshall hit a three from the opposite wing to cut it to one with less than three minutes to go.

We saw some impressive shot-making for the next few minutes from both sides, but Cooper Flagg followed his own shot in transition, finished off the glass, and the Mavericks found themselves in front with less than a minute left. Flagg then hit a turnaround over two Suns defenders, and it was a three-point lead with the shot clock turned off.

Miles Bridges missed a long stepback from the left wing, and Max Christie snagged an impressive rebound and was sent to the line to ice the game. He made both, but Devin Booker hit a quick corner three to cut it to two. Again, Christie went to the line, made both, and the Mavericks would win, 113-109.

With this win, the Mavericks go 4-0 in NBA Cup Group Play and have the Western Conference's top seed heading into the knockout stage. It's also five straight wins for the Mavericks, with a perfect 3-0 road trip, a huge improvement from their last three-game road trip.

Here are three overreactions from this game.

Nov 24, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) reacts in the second half against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

ISO: Guard Talent

Walter Clayton Jr. has been a solid pickup for the Dallas Mavericks, but when Kyrie Irving misses a game, the guard play is just nonexistent. Naji Marshall isn't a good enough playmaker to consistently run the offense, and while Cooper Flagg's playmaking has taken a massive leap, he needs a point guard. We learned that last year.

Masai Ujiri has to add another guard to this roster. Trade one of these non-shooting wings to add another talented ball-handler and watch how much crisper the offense looks.

Great Answer From Max Christie

Max Christie's playing time has been inconsistent since he suffered a minor hip injury against the Sacramento Kings a few weeks ago. He hadn't been playing well, so it made sense that he hadn't played a ton.

He was the catalyst for the Mavs' run in the fourth quarter, as he gave the Suns' defense someone to respect from three. He was also hitting consistently from three, which was massive for a Mavericks team that had little to no shooting all night. The rebound he snagged in the final 10 seconds was massive, too.

Christie didn't even see playing time until late in the third quarter, but made an immediate impact, which was great to see.

Nov 27, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (15) moves the ball against Dallas Mavericks guard Max Christie (0) in the first half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Masai Ujiri Need to Learn From His Mistakes in Toronto

Masai Ujiri obviously knows how to build a championship roster, but his time with the Toronto Raptors grew stale because he didn't add enough three-point shooting. He loves his bigger wings who can defend multiple positions. For most of the second and third quarters, the Mavericks' offense felt stagnant because of the lack of shooting.

This Mavericks team may not be championship caliber yet, but they could make some real noise with one fewer wing and one more shooter.

We saw how good the offense was in the fourth quarter, with the floor spaced with Max Christie and Santi Aldama, and with Naji Marshall hitting a few big threes. Learn from it and do something about it. This team could be really good.

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