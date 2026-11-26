The Dallas Mavericks have clinched a spot in the NBA Cup quarterfinals, as they have won West Group A. They beat the Denver Nuggets convincingly on Tuesday to put them in position, but the Houston Rockets' 116-104 win over the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night is what sealed it for the Mavs.

It's the first time the Mavericks have won their group since the NBA Cup was introduced in 2023. They were the 2024 Wild Card team and bowed out in the quarterfinals to the OKC Thunder.

The Mavericks are the first team to clinch their group this season, and they still have one more qualifying game to play against the Suns on Friday night. That will be important for seeding.

As of Thanksgiving morning, the Mavericks, the Boston Celtics, and the Minnesota Timberwolves are the only teams 3-0 in Group Play. Minnesota has to face the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday, who are playing without star rookie Cam Boozer, but they are the leading team for the Wild Card right now.

Boston still has to play the Atlanta Hawks.

The San Antonio Spurs are currently in the lead for the final Group winner, and they have the largest point differential of any Western Conference team at +48, despite having a loss. That could become important for seeding if the Mavericks and/or Timberwolves lose.

As far as the Wild Card in the West, the Grizzlies, Portland Trail Blazers, Nuggets, Golden State Warriors, and Los Angeles Lakers are all still alive at 2-1. The Lakers play the Spurs, and the Blazers play the Warriors, so a lot will be sorted out in the next couple of days.

Nov 24, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) shoots the ball over Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (32) in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

NBA Cup Schedule Moving Forward for Mavericks

As mentioned, the Mavericks will play on the road against the Phoenix Suns on Friday to help determine seeding.

The quarterfinals are scheduled for December 4th and 5th, which will be played in the teams' normal arenas, with the better seed hosting. The semifinals will be on December 8th and will also be played in arenas. The championship will be on December 11th in Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

We'll get the full schedule and bracket after all of the Group Play games conclude this weekend and have a better idea of who the Mavericks will play. If it stays similar to how it is, they haven't had great luck against the competition, as they're 0-2 against the Spurs and lost by nearly 40 to the Timberwolves a few weeks ago.

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