The Dallas Mavericks have had a slow week, only playing the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday. Now, they had a back-to-back, starting with the LA Clippers at home on Saturday, who are still waiting for Brandon Ingram to make his debut.

The game was pretty much a 5-point difference one way or another until the Mavericks finally took control late in the fourth quarter. An 11-0 run, fueled by some great hustle by Zaccharie Risacher and a transition three-pointer from Kyrie Irving, was what sealed it for the Mavericks.

Dallas would go on to win 110-100, moving them to 9-7 on the season.

Here are three overreactions from this game.

Nov 8, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Naji Marshall (3) in action during the game against the Brooklyn Nets at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another Poor Naji Marshall Game

Naji Marshall was not good in this game, finishing with 4 points and 3 rebounds, but he shot 0/5 from the field and 0/3 from three. Every week that passes, the contract extension they handed him this offseason looks worse and worse.

There were a lot of concerns about P.J. Washington's fit alongside Cooper Flagg heading into the season, but Naji Marshall is a much worse fit alongside him than Washington is.

Marshall said he was going to be a 40% three-point shooter this season and is now shooting 13/44 (29.5%) from deep.

Max Christie Revival

Max Christie had mostly been out of the rotation since returning from a minor hip injury a few weeks ago, but he had also been shooting the ball poorly all season.

In 12 games, he had averaged 5.3 PPG while shooting 28.3% from three, and if he's not making his three, he doesn't offer much else.

This was the first time this season that Christie made a real impact, as he finished with 13 points, shooting 5/7 from the floor and 3/4 from three. Arguably, the most impressive play of the game from him was a transition layup where he put his chest into the defender and finished through contact.

Zaccharie Risacher Needs More Playing Time

Zaccharie Risacher's playing time has been yanked around all year because his offense is so inconsistent, but his defense and his hustle are second to none on the roster. He's constantly getting deflections and chasing down a loose ball, and they need someone who can do that.

The offense will come around, but he provides so much energy to the rest of the roster and the crowd.

He had a great impact early in the season while Dusty May was figuring out his rotations, and it may be time to play him more.

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