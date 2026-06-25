3 Players Dallas Mavericks Need to Trade After 2026 NBA Draft

The 2026 NBA Draft has now concluded, and the Dallas Mavericks have done nothing to solve their logjam in the frontcourt yet. In fact, they've only made the problem worse by drafting Morez Johnson Jr. 9th overall and Tobi Lawal 48th overall, two players who will add to that room.

Dallas still does not have a lot of depth in the backcourt, and while Masai Ujiri's late teams with Toronto were wing-heavy, people were hoping he'd add some guards to this roster construction. As of now, that hasn't been the case, and they need to clear up some playing time for Morez Johnson.

Here are three players the Dallas Mavericks should look into trading in the next few weeks. These are going to be more realistic trade candidates, as it's highly unlikely someone would be interested in Caleb Martin with his current contract.

Feb 27, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Naji Marshall (13) makes a jump shot against the Memphis Grizzlies during the first quarter at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Naji Marshall, Forward

Naji Marshall had a career season in 2025-26, averaging 15.2 PPG, 4.7 RPG, and 3.3 APG. His value has arguably never been higher, which makes this the perfect time for him to be traded.

As good as Marshall was last season, he does not fit well on the court with Cooper Flagg. Marshall has not shot the ball well from three in his two seasons in Dallas, and the Mavs need to find as much shooting as possible. Marshall's defense has also taken a small step back, but that may have been because of his increased responsibilities offensively, as he handled the ball a lot more.

It's unlikely that the Mavericks could grab a first-round pick in return for Marshall, but they could likely get a haul of seconds.

P.J. Washington, Forward

Drafting Morez Johnson Jr. and Tobi Lawal could signal a trade coming for P.J. Washington, as those two rookies probably fit best at power forward, which has been Washington's best position. It was a frustrating season for Washington last year, but he's still a versatile wing who can guard nearly every position, he just needs better playmaking around him to make the most of his skills.

Washington could be valuable enough on the open market to fetch a protected first-round pick, but he is entering the first year of a four-year/$88 million extension.

Mar 23, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Daniel Gafford (21) warms up before the game against the Golden State Warriors at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Daniel Gafford, Center

Daniel Gafford has been in trade rumors for well over a year, but he's still a Maverick. He dealt with a nagging ankle injury for most of the season, so his numbers weren't as strong as they could've been, but a lot of teams still need a rim-running, shot-blocking center.

Reports indicated that the Mavericks were trying to attach Gafford to the 30th overall pick in an effort to trade up in the draft, but that never materialized. They ended up trading a couple of future second-round picks from 30 to 25 instead, but it seems like veterans are harder and harder to trade. Isaiah Stewart was traded for three second-round picks, so you'd have to think Gafford could fetch at least that much.

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