5 Best Prospects Available in Second Round of 2026 NBA Draft for Dallas Mavericks

The first round of the 2026 NBA Draft has come and gone, and the Dallas Mavericks ended night one by taking Morez Johnson Jr. and Sergio de Larrea. They had to use a few second-round picks to trade up from 30 to 25 to take Sergio de Larrea, but as of now, that doesn't include the 48th pick in this year's draft, which allows the Mavs to add another talented young player.

The second round of the NBA draft is as unpredictable as any sporting draft. It's heavily controlled by agents, as they look for the best fits for their players, while also looking for teams willing to give guaranteed deals. Some agents would rather have their players go undrafted if it means a better fit, which we saw happen with Ryan Nembhard last year.

As of now, the Mavericks still have their 48th pick. Here are the five best players still on the board, which the Mavs would be lucky to end up with.

Isaiah Evans, Wing, Duke

Isaiah Evans played with Cooper Flagg at Duke, so the natural chemistry is already there. Evans averaged 15.0 PPG this season while shooting 36.1% from three on 7.4 attempts per game. He's a good shooter, better than his numbers would indicate, and the Mavs desperately need to add more three-point shooting. He's very thin, which is probably why he is still on the board, but he could carve out a role with his three-point shooting.

Meleek Thomas, Combo Guard, Arkansas

Meleek Thomas measured into the combine at 6'3" flat barefoot, but he's not a good enough ball-handler to be a point guard. That makes his fit in the NBA tricky, but he's a lethal shooter. In his freshman season at Arkansas, he averaged 15.6 PPG while shooting 41.6% from three. He's a little stiff athletically, and he's not a great scorer inside the arc, but that shooting is worth taking a chance on.

Mar 14, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Meleek Thomas (1) reacts after a made three point basket during the second half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Henri Veesaar, Center, North Carolina

The Mavericks don't really need a big after taking Morez Johnson in the lottery, but Veesar is one of the best talents remaining. He had a breakout season this year for the Tar Heels, averaging 17.0 PPG and 8.7 RPG at 6'11", also knocking down 40 three-pointers. He's an older prospect, but he can still break into a rotation.

Baba Miller, Forward, Cincinnati

NBA insider Jake Fischer reported before the first round that the Mavericks were interested in Baba Miller, a versatile 6'11" forward who can handle the ball and guard multiple positions. After taking Morez Johnson, that doesn't feel as likely, but he's a solid veteran college player who can carve out a role with his versatility.

Cincinnati Bearcats forward Baba Miller (18) celebrates after completing a layup after being fouled in the first half of the Phillips 66 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Tournament between the Cincinnati Bearcats and Utah Utes, Tuesday, March 10, 2026, at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jack Kayli, Guard, Germany

The Dallas Mavericks love their Germans, and Jack Kayli is the best international player on the board. He's a confident playmaker and shot-maker, but he struggles to score at the rim and is a below-average athlete. He has a high floor, which for a second-round guard would be worth the pick.

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