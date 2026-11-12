Cooper Flagg Already 'Breaks the Standard' His Mavericks Teammates Set For Him

Cooper Flagg has had an outstanding start to his second season in the NBA, averaging 25.9 PPG, 6.9 APG, and 6.9 RPG in his first 10 games, and that includes the first game against the Indiana Pacers, where he only played in the first half before suffering an injury.

Flagg is coming off an impressive 43 points on Monday night, which was also against the Pacers, as he helped the Mavericks get their 7th win of the season in just 11 games.

The growth we've seen from him in just one season has been wildly impressive. Flagg already looks like an All-NBA player and should be an All-Star this season, but he's also turned the Mavericks into a possible playoff contender.

Flagg may have been a first overall pick, but nobody expected him to be this good, this soon. That even goes for his current teammates.

"I'm not even going to lie: I didn't think he was going to be this good," Naji Marshall said to ESPN. "I knew he was good. I didn't think he was going to be this good. Every day, bro, he just breaks the standard for what I thought he was going to be."

I think that sentiment goes for a lot of people. I was careful not to call him a generational player because it's an overused term. To have two drafts in three years with a "generational" player, going back to Victor Wembanyama in 2023, felt a little ludicrous.

But Flagg feels that good. He's still just 19 years old, averaging 26/7/7. That's absurd. And the scary thing is that he still has higher levels to reach by developing his three-point shot, and he can always be a little better around the rim, even if he's already really good with both hands.

Nov 9, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) gives a thumbs up during the first quarter against the Indiana Pacers at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So, How High is Cooper Flagg's Ceiling?

It's hard to say that anyone is a future MVP, because there can always be injuries, voter fatigue, a lackluster season for the team, etc. But it's getting harder and harder not to see that as Cooper Flagg's ceiling.

Flagg seems like a virtual lock to be an All-Star this year and on the USA Olympic team in 2028 as long as he stays healthy.

And as long as he stays healthy, the Mavericks will continue to get better and better. Dusty May has revitalized the on-court play, as has the return of Kyrie Irving. Masai Ujiri and Mike Schmitz seem hell-bent on putting the best team around him possible, even with their limited assets moving forward.

Flagg will be in MVP discussions for years to come.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on X for the latest news.