Mavericks Announce New Addition to Jerseys Going Into Next Season

The Dallas Mavericks announced a few weeks ago that Chime would no longer be the primary sponsor for the jersey patch, ending a partnership of six years.

This week, the Mavericks announced their new sponsor: Chase Bank. They posted pictures of the updated jerseys with the patch, and it's a much better look cosmetically than the Chime patch was.

The blue of Chase's logo fits seamlessly with the Mavericks' white uniform, and the alternate white logo is great on both of the blue jerseys. It is a bigger logo, which can look a little obnoxious, but this is a solid improvement.

Fans haven't been huge on seeing the jersey sponsors, but it brings more money to the franchise and is becoming more commonplace in sports.

We've seen the Big 12 Conference announce its partnership with Monster Energy to provide jersey patches for its schools. The NBA was one of the first ones to get the punch with this.

This is Chase's first jersey sponsor with an NBA team, but they also have the naming rights for the Golden State Warriors' new arena. Rick Welts, who is the current CEO of the Mavs, helped the Warriors secure that new arena deal, so there was already some familiarity.

Solid Upgrade, but Dallas Mavericks Need More Jersey Changes

While this was a solid upgrade for the Dallas Mavericks' jerseys, it has long been time for the Mavericks to make some changes to their uniforms.

Dallas has had the same jersey template since 2001, which makes them feel outdated, and green hasn't been in the primary rotation of the uniforms for a long time. The green hardwood classic jerseys were very popular this year, but they need more of that.

Fans were hoping that with all of the changes this offseason, with a new front office and head coach, the Mavs may explore those changes. That doesn't appear to be the case, though.

Jun 29, 2026; Dallas, TX, USA; Dallas Mavericks CEO Rick Welts talks with current Maverick Cooper Flagg prior to an introductory press conference for new head coach Dusty May at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

They have a new superstar to build around in Cooper Flagg, new ownership has taken over for Mark Cuban in the last few years, and plans were announced for a new arena that will open in 2031.

Maybe they wait until then to re-design everything, but 30 years is a long time for a franchise to keep a logo and set of jerseys.

All of the alternate jerseys have been more popular than their normal lineup recently, and that's never a good sign, even as strong as some of the City Edition jerseys have been.

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