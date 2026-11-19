It's been a frustrating start to the NBA career of Morez Johnson Jr. The Dallas Mavericks drafted the forward out of Michigan 9th overall, ahead of players like Yaxel Lendeborg and Brayden Burries. They viewed him as the ultimate frontcourt defender, capable of defending multiple positions.

However, Johnson is averaging just 6.1 PPG and 4.4 RPG this season, shooting 40.3% from the field and 13.3% from three. The defense has not been as strong as people would have hoped, as he's not quite big enough to play against the best bigs in the NBA yet.

It's been an even worse four-game stretch for Johnson, averaging 2.3 PPG and 2.8 RPG while making just 2 of his last 21 field goal attempts, and that's been frustrating for everyone.

“I don’t think Rez is happy with the way it’s going,” head coach Dusty May said, via Christian Clark of The Athletic. “…But success is never linear and never happens the way we want it to. There are going to be bumps in the road. You have to continue to get healthy and in game shape. I think he has some big nights ahead of him.”

Oct 16, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Morez Johnson Jr. (14) looks on during the game between the Mavericks and the Hawks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A big reason for Johnson's shaky play is an injury. He suffered some form of lower-leg injury in the Summer League, which limited him to two games, and then he's been dealing with shin splints throughout the preseason and the start of this season.

That has clearly zapped him of a lot of his natural athleticism. It would probably benefit him to sit out for a little while, but the Mavericks need some bodies down low while Dereck Lively II recovers from injury and while Santi Aldama has been in and out of the lineup with various recoveries.

Johnson was always going to be raw offensively, but it still shouldn't look as bad as it does.

P.J. Washington feels pretty confident that Johnson will figure it out and be a great player, though.

“As a rookie, it’s tough,” Washington said, via Clark. “It’s the most games he’s ever going to play in his life. For him, make sure his body is where it needs to be. Make sure he’s eating right, sleeping well. And being a professional. He’s going to be really great in this league. I’m not worried about him at all. Obviously, he’s going through injuries. For him, it’s about being the same each and every day. And just trying to establish some consistency.”

It's too early to overreact to the Mavericks' selection, even if I questioned them taking another non-shooting forward. There is still plenty of time for Johnson to turn into a great player, and it helps that he has his college coach with him.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on X for the latest news.