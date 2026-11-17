The Dallas Mavericks are in the slump of all slumps. They started the season 7-4 and have lost three straight games by 39, 10 (to a Cavaliers team sitting its entire starting five), and 37.

Everything has been poor, but Cooper Flagg hasn't been at the level we've come to expect from him, averaging 15.7 PPG, 6.0 RPG, and 4.0 APG while shooting a brutal 34.8% from the line and 21.4% from the three-point range in this losing streak.

Teams have been showing Flagg multiple defenders any time he goes to drive the ball, often leaving him to settle for long mid-range attempts. He's a good shooter in the mid-range, but he's even better when he can get downhill and finish at the rim.

There are times in these last few games where Flagg looked completely disinterested in getting downhill, but there may be a reason for that.

Cooper Flagg Dealing With Illness

After Sunday's loss to the Boston Celtics, reporter Mike Curtis of the Dallas Morning News said that Flagg had been playing through an illness and sounded congested when he answered a question about not turning the recent stretch into bad habits.

“It’s gonna start with our vets, our leaders. I need to step up and be a lot better. I need to reset, get my body back right, get to a good spot mentally," Flagg said. "...We gotta set the tone and show that we’re just not gonna fold, not gonna flop over from a tough stretch, and we gotta come back swinging.”

Cooper Flagg was noticeably congested during his postgame presser. I was told ahead of tonight’s game that he’d been playing through illness, but it’s even more apparent here. Asked him how the team’s recent trends don’t turn into bad habits.



“It’s gonna start with our vets, our… pic.twitter.com/oTG6OwzDgs — Mike Curtis (@MikeACurtis2) November 16, 2026

Flagg definitely hadn't looked like himself recently, as you could really see his body language drop after missed shots, and he was unusually slow to close out on shooters on defense. He normally has great defensive activity, so him being sick would make some sense.

Head coach Dusty May addressed it on Tuesday and said that Flagg is feeling a lot better.

"He was good today. We met earlier, and the first thing he said was today is the first day he woke up and felt good. The thing about Coop is he doesn't want an excuse. It doesn't matter whatever you have. He was ill in Boston, and that's part of it," May said.

Mavericks coach Dusty May said Cooper Flagg told him that today’s “The first day he woke up and felt good.”



Flagg has been battling a shoulder injury and illness. pic.twitter.com/6FQX0ExCFG — Ron Harrod Jr. (@RonKnowsSports) November 17, 2026

Flagg has also been playing through a minor shoulder injury that he sustained in the first week of the season against the Indiana Pacers. It's on his non-shooting shoulder, which is probably why he's been able to play through it, but that was surely impacting him somewhat.

They had a few games off since playing the Celtics on Sunday, will play Wednesday against the Golden State Warriors, and won't play again until the weekend.

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