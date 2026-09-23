Mavericks' Dereck Lively Named Breakout Candidate, but Here's the Issue

The Dallas Mavericks are on the cusp of beginning training camp, the next step towards the 2026-27 NBA season.

The franchise looks a lot different since the conclusion of last year, with a new head coach, front office, and 9 additions to the roster.

With that being said, Dallas did gamble by opting to bring back a pair of oft-injured members of the frontcourt, forward P.J. Washington and center Dereck Lively II.

Lively II only played in 7 games last season, undergoing season-ending surgery on his ankle. It's doubtful that he'll be fully ready to go this weekend.

The fourth-year forward's potential is alluring, but there's no proof that he can stay on the court.

Dereck Lively II Named Breakout Candidate For Dallas Mavericks

Oct 26, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Dereck Lively II (2) looks for the ball during the game between the Mavericks and the Raptors at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Earlier this month, Bleacher Report's Greg Swartz identified one breakout candidate for every team in the league.

When it came to the Mavericks, Swartz circled in on Lively II, stating the obvious; it all comes down to his health.

"It feels like we've known about Dereck Lively II for a long time, as the 22-year-old center was a key piece of the Dallas Mavericks' run to the 2024 NBA Finals. Now entering his fourth year, injuries have prevented Lively from truly breaking out," Swartz wrote. "Foot surgery limited him to just seven games last season, where he averaged 4.3 points and 5.3 rebounds in 16.4 minutes."

"If he can make a full recovery before the start of the season (there's been no official report yet), Lively has elite rim protection potential at 7'1" and should become a favorite lob target of Cooper Flagg and Kyrie Irving," Swartz added.

Lively II has the ability to make an impact at the rim on both sides of the court. His biggest downside is availability at this point.

Still just 22 years old, the Mavericks need him to take a step in the right direction.

General manager Mike Schmitz complimented Lively II's work ethic in his return from injury, while making an appearance on 105.3 The Fan in August.

Schmitz didn't provide a timeline for when Lively II could be fully available.

︀︀“D-Live has been working his tail off. He’s in the facility constantly," Schmitz said. "Completely locked into everything we’re doing and doing everything in his power to be his best self. Really, really proud of just the approach he's taken and his mentality, his voice - he's young, but he's got a presence to him."

"Just having him in our facility every day and working his tail off to get to 100% is something that we feel every day, and he's doing everything in his power," Schmitz continued. "We're just really proud of the progress he's made and just continuing to chip away at everything as we start to get closer to the start of camp."

During his three seasons at the professional level, Lively II has averaged 8.4 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.5 blocks over 22.9 minutes per game.

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