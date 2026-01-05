Mavericks to face Rockets in China for 2026 NBA Global Games

The NBA announced on Monday that the Dallas Mavericks and Houston Rockets will play two international games in Macao, China, as part of the 2026 preseason. The games will be on October 9th and 11th and will be played at The Venetian Arena, which is owned by Mavericks' Governor Patrick Dumont's family.

Dallas played a regular-season game against the Detroit Pistons in Mexico City and will now head to China for the preseason. The Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns played in Macao during the 2025 preseason, marking the first time NBA teams had visited China since 2019.

“For the Mavericks, this is a meaningful opportunity to represent our organization and our fans on an international stage,” Patrick Dumont said in a press release provided by the Mavericks and the NBA. “Following our recent game in Mexico City, playing in Macao reflects our club’s continued growth and the strong connection we’ve built with fans. The NBA China Games 2026 underscores the league’s ability to bring the highest level of basketball to audiences worldwide. We are grateful to the NBA and the Houston Rockets organization for their partnership in making these games possible.”

Two Texas teams. One global stage.



Mavs vs. Rockets in Macao - October 9 & 11 🌏🐎



Learn more ➡️ https://t.co/a0oOUvr78j // #MFFL pic.twitter.com/Wpy66jkLoN — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) January 5, 2026

It's a little surprising that the Rockets will be the ones heading over this time. They used to be extremely popular in China when they drafted Yao Ming first overall in 2002, but former general manager Daryl Morey publicly supported protests in Hong Kong in 2019 about an extradition bill, and that led to the preseason games in 2019 being removed from local broadcasting, as well as many Chinese retailers severing ties with the Rockets. It seems that the relationship has been repaired, and it helps that Morey is no longer with the franchise.

“The games in Macao earlier this season showed how much passion and enthusiasm there is for the NBA among fans in China and across Asia," NBA deputy commissioner Mark Tatum said. "We look forward to welcoming the Mavericks and Rockets to Macao and to once again engaging fans, aspiring players and the local community through the games and surrounding events.”

Jan 3, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) controls the ball during the first quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

READ MORE: Mavericks aiming for one specific asset in potential Anthony Davis trade

Who Will Be on the Mavericks For These Games?

The Dallas Mavericks put every notable player on the graphic that was used to announce these games, but there's a good chance players like Anthony Davis and Daniel Gafford could no longer be Mavericks by the time these games roll around.

Really, the only players who may be safe for next year are star rookie Cooper Flagg and veteran guard Kyrie Irving. Everyone else seems to be in trade talks this year as the Mavs look to retool the team around Cooper Flagg, who is the favorite to take home Rookie of the Year.

READ MORE: Dallas Mavericks rookie turning heads besides Cooper Flagg

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2025-26 season

Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter

More Dallas Mavericks News