Mavericks First-Round Pick Sets Franchise Summer League Record

The Dallas Mavericks got their first win of the 2026 NBA Summer League circuit on Monday evening, downing Cameron Boozer and the Memphis Grizzlies 96-88.

Making the win more impressive is that the Mavericks were able to do it without two of their projected better players, as Ryan Nembhard (illness) and 9th overall pick Morez Johnson Jr. (calf soreness) missed the game.

That put a lot more responsibility on the 25th overall pick, Sergio De Larrea. He was a little quiet in the first two games as Ryan Nembhard didn't do a great job of spreading the wealth despite 11 assists in the first game.

De Larrea responded in a big way on Monday evening, putting up 16 points and 12 assists on 3/7 shooting from the floor, 2/5 from three, and 6/6 from the free-throw line.

It was a big performance for the Spaniard, as he showed that he can operate an NBA offense with lob passes, no-look passes, and plenty of other impressive displays of playmaking.

No. 25 overall pick Sergio De Larrea's double-double helped the Mavs surge to the win in NBA Summer League 🙌



16 PTS

12 AST (game-high)

2 3PM pic.twitter.com/wLvKvZ7xx4 — NBA (@NBA) July 14, 2026

His 12 assists actually set a franchise record in the Summer League, breaking Ryan Nembhard's record of 11 set on Thursday, according to RealGM, which goes back to 2004.

Prior to that, five players were tied for the record of 9: Jordan Hall (2025), Jazian Gortman (2024), Ricky Ledo (2014), Gal Mekel (2013), and Dominique Jones (2012).

Many thought De Larrea would have to play shooting guard initially in the NBA as he gets used to the NBA spacing and pace, but if the Summer League is any indication, he might be able to play point guard right away.

Sergio De Larrea Could Be the Steal of the 2026 NBA Draft

Obviously, it's only been one strong game out of three in the Summer League for Sergio De Larrea, but Monday was the first chance we had to see De Larrea be the primary initiator, and he passed the test with flying colors.

There is still a lot to learn for De Larrea. He needs to add some weight, which will help him with getting to the basket, but the talent is apparent.

New Mavericks head coach Dusty May had a friend who played on Valencia with De Larrea a few years ago, who said De Larrea could be the steal of the draft.

If Monday night is any indication, that could absolutely be the case. Dallas used the 30th pick and two future second-round picks to move up to 25, and may have landed their point guard of the future.

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