Mavericks Forward Could Make Season Debut Against San Antonio Spurs

The Dallas Mavericks are in need of a bounce-back win after losing to the Sacramento Kings on Monday night, but they have a tough matchup on Wednesday against the San Antonio Spurs.

Santi Aldama has yet to play this season as he's been recovering from knee surgery back in March. They hoped he would be ready in time for the start of the season, but they've been playing it safe in the meantime.

Aldama has been upgraded to questionable for the first time this season for Wednesday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. If he's able to play, this would be a heck of a first matchup, as he would spend some time against Victor Wembanyama.

Aldama's ability to shoot the ball as a stretch 4/5 could really be a difference maker against Wembanyama, just to draw him away from the basket at times. That could open driving lanes for Cooper Flagg and Kyrie Irving.

1:45 EST Update: Aldama has been downgraded to doubtful, making it unlikely that he'll play tonight.

Sep 25, 2026; Dallas, TX, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward/center Santi Aldama (34) poses for a photo during the Mavericks media day at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Full Mavericks-Spurs Injury Report

Kyrie Irving missed Monday's game against the Sacramento Kings as they manage his ACL recovery. They play four of the next six days, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him miss another game in this stretch.

For this game, however, Irving is available, as he's not even listed on the injury report.

Caleb Martin is available as he deals with a right thumb strain. He actually started the last game with Kyrie Irving out.

Max Christie will be out after suffering a right hip injury in Monday's game. He's had a rough season so far anyway, but it'll be interesting to see who starts in his place in this game.

Rookie guard Sergio De Larrea remains out with a knee sprain. He's supposed to be re-evaluated this week, as it's not supposed to be too serious.

Tarik Biberovic is still dealing with right heel bursitis, has yet to play this season, and is listed as out. He was listed as doubtful for a few games last week, but is back to just being listed as out.

Center Dereck Lively II remains out as he recovers from foot surgery in December. No timetable has been provided for when he could be available.

For the Spurs, Tobias Harris remains out with a left calf strain. He has yet to play this season because of it.

Rookie Jayden Quaintance will be out for most of the year after having surgery on his right knee.

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