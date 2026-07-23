Mavericks' Highly-Anticipated Rookie Earns Polarizing NBA Summer League Recognition

The Dallas Mavericks were ecstatic when the franchise secured former Michigan star Morez Johnson Jr. with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

The move reunited Johnson Jr. with his former head coach in Ann Arbor, Dusty May, who had recently accepted the job in Dallas.

Johnson Jr. made his debut in Las Vegas earlier this month as the Mavericks participated in the Summer League.

Coming out of the exhibitions, there were plenty of highs and lows for the 20-year-old.

Mavericks Rookie Named Most Inconsistent At NBA Summer League

Jun 25, 2026; Dallas, TX, USA; Morez Johnson Jr, the Dallas Mavericks first-round pick in the 2026 NBA draft answers questions from the media during an introductory press conference at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the action in Sin City wrapping up over the weekend, ESPN's Ben Golliver highlighted a few of the performances.

Johnson Jr. ended up earning a dubious honor, as Golliver named him the most inconsistent rookie at the summer league.

That may not really be fair, considering Johnson Jr. only played in two games, missing the final three due to calf soreness.

In the Mavericks' opening game, his energy and effort were on full display. Johnson Jr. posted 27 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals, and 2 blocks.

Despite a loss to Golden State, he shot 12/17 from the field, 1/4 from three-point range, and 2/2 from the charity stripe.

"Johnson's debut was a sight to behold... The No. 9 pick was a wrecking ball on both sides of the court," Golliver wrote. "To top off an excellent showing filled with above-the-rim highlights on both ends, the 6-foot-9 forward even stepped out to hit a 3-pointer."

"This was everything Dallas could have wanted to see: physicality, energy, versatility, and a stretch element on offense," Golliver added.

Johnson Jr. wasn't as productive offensively in the second game. Part of that was due to the Mavericks committing a whopping 21 turnovers. Johnson Jr. had just 1 of those miscues.

"Unfortunately, Johnson looked like a completely different player in the Mavericks' next game, a loss to the Lakers," Golliver wrote.

Though Johnson Jr. only scored 10 points, he did shoot 50% from the floor, and racked up 5 rebounds. What's even more impressive is that he collected 2 steals and 4 blocks.

Jun 25, 2026; Dallas, TX, USA; Morez Johnson Jr, the Mavericks first-round pick in the 2026 NBA draft holds his jersey during an introductory press conference at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The rest of the Mavericks combined for seven stocks (steals/blocks) in the defeat to the Lakers.

It's probably important to point out that Johnson Jr. was the GUY for Dallas in the opening two games of summer league. Other teams focused their attention on Johnson Jr. with all of his hype as a top-10 pick.

Some of that pressure will be alleviated during his rookie season, with the Mavericks bringing other threats to the table. Cooper Flagg and Kyrie Irving will command their fair share of double teams, while defenses will also be aware of Santi Aldama.

"The truth is surely somewhere in the middle for Johnson, who will shift into a complementary offensive role once he's playing alongside Cooper Flagg and Kyrie Irving in Dallas," Golliver wrote.

"If he can consistently bring the type of energy he showed against Golden State, Johnson can help the Mavericks win games simply by exhausting the opposition," Golliver continued.

Honestly, there's not a ton to worry about here. Johnson Jr.'s pure hustle is a winning trait, and he won't have to force much as long as he trusts the players around him.

This might be the best situation Johnson Jr. could be in to begin his professional career. May will know how to play the rookie to his strengths.

Who Did The Mavericks Select In The 2026 NBA Draft?

No. 9 - Morez Johnson, Forward, Michigan

No. 25 - Sergio De Larrea, Forward, Valencia Basket

No. 48 - Tobi Lawal, Forward, Virginia Tech

No. 56 - Vsevolod Ishchenko, Guard, Lokomotiv Kuban

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