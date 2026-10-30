Mavericks' Injury Report Ahead of NBA Cup Opener Against Houston Rockets

The Dallas Mavericks will start 2026 NBA Cup action against a familiar foe, as they'll face the Houston Rockets in Dallas tonight.

It's the fourth meeting between the two franchises this month, as they played two preseason games in China, then opened the NBA season against each other in Houston last Wednesday.

So, it's safe to say that these two should be pretty familiar with each other. Houston won the first game, 128-110, in a game that never even felt that close. Houston dominated the second quarter, outscoring the Mavericks 38-12, and it was pretty much over from there.

The Rockets are one of just two remaining undefeated teams, with the other being the Memphis Grizzlies of all teams. Dallas just knocked off one undefeated team on Wednesday by beating the Oklahoma City Thunder, who were dealing with a lot of injuries, but the Rockets will be a different challenge entirely.

To try to get revenge on the Rockets, the Mavericks will need a healthy lineup. Here's a look at the injury report for tonight's matchup.

Oct 21, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington (25) defends against Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) during the second quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Full Mavericks-Rockets Injury Report

Mavericks forward Naji Marshall is questionable to play due to an illness. He has missed the last two games against the Miami Heat and OKC Thunder, which were both wins.

Wing Caleb Martin will be available while dealing with a right thumb sprain. He made his season debut on Wednesday and... impressed with 10 points, hitting two three-pointers.

Forward Santi Aldama is doubtful to play as he recovers from knee surgery. He was assigned to the Texas Legends earlier in the week to scrimmage, so he should be close to returning.

Sharpshooter Tarik Biberovic is also doubtful to play, as he deals with right heel bursitis. He has yet to play this season.

Dereck Lively II remains out while he recovers from foot surgery. No timeline has been provided for when he could be back.

Rookie guard Sergio De Larrea is out with a right knee sprain. He went down early against the Miami Heat on Monday and hasn't played since.

For the Rockets, center Steven Adams will be out as he deals with a Soleus strain in his calf.

Guard Reed Sheppard is out with lower back soreness. Guard Marcus Smart is questionable with a left forearm strain. If he's unable to go, that would really limit Houston's backcourt.

All-Star center Alperen Sengun is questionable due to lower back soreness as well.

Two-way contracts Quadir Copeland and Julian Phillips are out.

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