Dallas Mavericks Match Knicks Offer Sheet, Another Move Likely on Horizon

It didn't last long, but Moussa Cisse is back with the Dallas Mavericks, as they matched the offer sheet he signed with the New York Knicks, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

Cisse signed a two-year, $4.7 million offer from the Knicks, but the first year is only half-guaranteed (becomes guaranteed on October 1st), while the second year is completely non-guaranteed.

With how little commitment this contract is, it was a no-brainer for the Mavericks to match. They could even waive him in a few months if they'd like, but he brought a lot of energy and athleticism to their center rotation.

The Dallas Mavericks have matched the New York Knicks' two-year, $4.7 million offer sheet on restricted free agent Moussa Cisse, Yann Balikouzou and Kevin Bradbury of LIFT Sports Management tell ESPN. The 6-foot-11 center signed the Knicks sheet earlier Saturday but Dallas… https://t.co/VYt60xpxoY — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 19, 2026

However, this does put the Mavericks at 16 standard NBA contracts. They'll need to be at 15 by the start of the regular season, which means someone will be gone.

This also adds another body to an already overcrowded frontcourt, as Dereck Lively II, Daniel Gafford, and Moussa Cisse can only play center, while Santi Aldama and 9th overall pick Morez Johnson Jr. have center versatility. Even P.J. Washington does, to an extent.

Cisse signed the offer sheet with the Knicks on Saturday afternoon, and the Mavs matched it in less than 12 hours. It was always expected that he would return, considering he spent the whole summer with the Mavs, watching the Summer League with the veterans and going to practices.

Meanwhile, the Knicks will have to explore another option for their center rotation. They lost Mitchell Robinson and Ariel Hukporti in free agency, and have only added Andre Drummond to that room thus far.

Apr 8, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Moussa Cisse (30) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

More Mavericks Moves Coming

They'll have a few months to figure it out, but someone will have to leave the Dallas Mavericks before the start of the season.

There are plenty of candidates to choose from. Daniel Gafford has been in trade rumors for over a year now, and he's one of a few Mavs players who likely hold value around the NBA.

Ryan Nembhard was a major disappointment in his two Summer League appearances, and it wouldn't be surprising to see the Mavs move on from him.

The Miami Heat would like to add Klay Thompson, even if they'd prefer to sign him via buyout and not trade for him.

P.J. Washington, Naji Marshall, and Caleb Martin are all redundant on this roster, as well, and it wouldn't be surprising to see any of them traded.

Or, the Mavs just may end up waiving Cisse before the start of the season, given his salary is.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on X for the latest news.