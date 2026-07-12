Dallas Mavericks May Not be Done Making Trades and Signings

The Dallas Mavericks have a full 15-man roster with all three two-way spots filled after the transactions from the last few weeks.

Most notably, they were part of a six-team trade that sent out AJ Johnson and Khris Middleton (in a sign-and-trade), and brought in Santi Aldama, Marcus Sasser, and the draft rights to Tarik Biberovic, whom they signed to a 1+1 deal shortly after.

However, there are still some unknowns with the roster, and that could keep the new tag team of Masai Ujiri and Mike Schmitz wheeling and dealing.

NBA insider Chris Hayes reported to Kevin Gray of DLLS Mavs that ︀︀“From what I was told, this was as of yesterday. Masai is very open to doing things, but he won’t make a change just to make a change… I wouldn’t be surprised if the Dallas Mavericks have something left up their sleeve…"

Mavericks President Masai Ujiri is still very open to doing business this offseason according to NBA Insider @ChrisBHaynes who I had the chance to speak with here in Vegas #MFFL



Full interview for @DLLS_Mavs here:

📺 https://t.co/mooddpfJDW pic.twitter.com/4tD5zQqCXv — Kevin Gray Jr. (@KevinGraySports) July 12, 2026

The Dallas Mavericks are still overloaded in the frontcourt and in desperate need of some backcourt help. Through two games of Summer League, Ryan Nembhard hasn't shown that he's ready for a full-time rotation role in the NBA. Sergio De Larrea probably isn't ready either.

There's also the still-pending free agency of Moussa Cisse. The second-year center had bright flashes as a rookie, playing all of last season on a two-way contract, and that was enough for the Mavs to extend him a qualifying offer.

Cisse remains unsigned to this point, but he's been in Las Vegas with the Mavericks, watching every game and showing up to practices. That makes it seem like they want him back, but they need to make the space to do so.

We've seen many trades happen just before the start of the season recently, such as the Karl-Anthony Towns/Julius Randle swap between the Knicks and Timberwolves. There is plenty of time for things to happen.

Jun 29, 2026; Dallas, TX, USA; Masai Ujiri, Dallas Mavericks’ President of Basketball Operations, provides an opening statement during an introductory press conference for new head coach Dusty May at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Which Players Could Be on the Move From the Mavericks?

There are multiple players who the Mavericks could look to move before the start of the season, and we're a long ways away from that.

The first is Klay Thompson. There have been reports that the Mavericks have been looking to trade him, but a team like the Miami Heat may only be interested in the case of a buyout. If Thompson asked for a buyout, the Mavs would probably oblige, but they'd only want to do it if it saves them money, probably.

Daniel Gafford has been in consistent trade rumors for a year now, but the Mavs kind of need him. Even if they bring back Moussa Cisse and Morez Johnson takes up some center minutes, Dereck Lively II's health is a complete unknown. That alone makes it worth keeping Gafford, even if moving his long-term money could be valuable.

P.J. Washington is another player who could be in some trade talks, but his four-year, $88 million contract may not be that attractive. He's the second-highest average annual salary on the team, but he's not the second-best player.

Naji Marshall is someone else who has value, especially entering the last year of his deal, and you could argue that he doesn't fit with Cooper Flagg since he's not a great shooter.

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