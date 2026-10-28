Mavericks Nearing Major Boost As Key Player Closes In On Return

The Dallas Mavericks are out to a 2-2 start, with both of their wins coming on the road against Eastern Conference playoff contenders. Despite positive signs in the first week of the 2026-27 NBA season, the Mavericks aren't even at full strength.

Dallas remains without the services of three players who could impact the rotation: forward Santi Aldama, center Dereck Lively II, and forward Caleb Martin.

There's a lot of intrigue surrounding Aldama, especially since Mavericks fans haven't been able to see him play yet. A big man with the ability to handle the ball and stretch the floor, he offers a ton of versatility on offense.

Since being acquired by Dallas in July, Aldama has continued to work his way back from a knee injury that prematurely ended his 2025-26 campaign. He was forced to undergo arthroscopic surgery in March, along with receiving an injection in his right knee.

Aldama missed the preseason and the opening stretch of regular-season games, but it appears he's trending in the right direction. He might have a chance to get on the court sooner rather than later.

Santi Aldama Takes Important Step In Recovery, Debut Could Be Around Corner

Sep 25, 2026; Dallas, TX, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward/center Santi Aldama (34) poses for a photo during the Mavericks media day at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On Tuesday, the Mavericks assigned Aldama to the Texas Legends, the next step in his return to action. Aldama practiced and scrimmaged with the G League franchise, and Dallas recalled him to the main club at the conclusion of the session.

This was a valuable opportunity for Aldama to get reps in a competitive setting. The Mavericks are in the middle of a stretch of five games in eight days, meaning practice time is mainly limited to film work and shootaround.

The Dallas Mavericks announced today that F Santi Aldama has been assigned to the Texas Legends to practice with the team as part of his return to play protocol.



He will scrimmage with the team and be recalled following practice without appearing in any games for the Legends. — Mavs PR (@MavsPR) October 27, 2026

After being listed as out in Dallas' first four games, Aldama is doubtful to play in Wednesday's matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Based on the current trend, it's feasible he could make his Mavericks debut in the next week.

It'll be fascinating to see how head coach Dusty May utilizes Aldama's skill set. He can play all three positions in the front court, and May has previously talked about his value as a stretch five.

Aldama improved during all five of his seasons with the Memphis Grizzlies, culminating in a career year last season. In 2025-26, he averaged 14.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 2.9 assists over 27.9 minutes per game. He shot 47.9% from the field, 35.0% from distance, and 66.7% from the free-throw line.

The 25-year-old has two seasons remaining on a three-year/$52.5 million deal that he inked in the summer of 2025. Dallas holds a team option on Aldama next year.

The Mavericks traded AJ Johnson, a 2030 first-round pick (via Golden State), and two future second-round picks in a six-team deal that netted the franchise Aldama and the rights to Tarik Biberović.

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