Dallas Mavericks Options at Center Seem Limitless Despite Latest Injury Update

The Dallas Mavericks officially begin preparation for the 2026-27 season today, as they'll host media day followed by the start of training camp this weekend.

This will be our final position preview in preparation for that. You can click the position to see the previous installments: Point Guard, Shooting Guard, Small Forward, and Power Forward.

Not much has changed for the Mavericks' centers this offseason. They traded Anthony Davis away at last season's trade deadline, and one of the players on an expiring contract that they got back was Marvin Bagley III. He signed with the Denver Nuggets this offseason to be Nikola Jokic's backup.

Dwight Powell re-signed on a training camp deal, but NBA insider Marc Stein revealed that they could bring him back on a standard contract if they can create the roster spot.

Here's a look at the Mavericks' centers entering this season.

Apr 5, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Daniel Gafford (21) saves the ball during the first half against the Los Angeles Lakers at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2026-27 Mavericks Centers Preview

The big question with this group is about Dereck Lively II's health. He's still recovering from foot surgery that he had in December, but he's making sure this is the last time that he ever has to go through something like this again.

Lively has definitely added some size, as he looks to be a little more muscular, which could help him avoid injuries in the future.

Until Lively is back, Daniel Gafford should be the starter. He's the most experienced and is the next-best rim protector and lob threat. For a team that's going to try to make its money defensively, someone like Gafford is needed.

Gafford has been in trade rumors for over a year, but the Mavericks have held off, as they haven't been able to get the first-round pick in return. With the new lottery rules, it's going to be hard to get first-round picks for someone like Gafford.

9th overall pick Morez Johnson Jr. should see some significant time at center this season. He spent most of the Summer League playing center, and while he is versatile enough to play on the perimeter defensively, he's just a better player down low currently.

Santi Aldama will also spend some time at center as a 7-footer, and his ability to stretch to three could really open things up for this offense.

The Mavericks matched the offer sheet to bring back Moussa Cisse, and they're invested in his development. He was an undrafted rookie a year ago, but he showen enough energy and effort last season to make it worth bringing him back.

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