Mavericks Re-Sign Veteran for Training Camp, But It May Not Stop There

The Dallas Mavericks announced on Friday that they have re-signed veteran forward/center Dwight Powell on what is expected to be a training camp contract.

Powell is actually the only player the Mavericks have on a strictly training camp deal, but that may not be the case moving forward, as NBA insider Marc Stein revealed that the Mavericks have "not ruled out trying to create a roster spot for him."

This comes after Powell was seen in Los Angeles participating in workouts that Kyrie Irving hosted for the team.

As of now, the Mavericks have a full 15-man roster and a loaded frontcourt, so re-signing Dwight Powell to a standard NBA contract may not make a lot of sense.

The Mavericks have today formally re-signed Dwight Powell and league sources tell @TheSteinLine that Dallas has not ruled out trying to create a roster spot for him.



Media Day begins now at the @AACenter with the Mavericks already carrying the maximum 15 standard NBA contracts. https://t.co/5rEh9Kgnn8 pic.twitter.com/K4qUlwACTe — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) September 25, 2026

However, every team needs a valuable veteran leader, and while the Mavericks have Kyrie Irving on the roster and Garrett Temple on the coaching staff, bringing back the longest-tenured Maverick since Dirk Nowitzki would be useful for the locker room.

Powell has been with the Mavericks since the 2014-15 season after being included in the infamous Rajon Rondo trade. Rondo only lasted the rest of that season, but Powell, who was seen as a throw-in to that trade, as he was a rookie second-round pick, has lasted ever since.

That has been over a decade of being a quality backup for Dwight Powell, but he's been a starter in some seasons, finding his most effective span with Luka Doncic at the beginning of the 2020s.

There were some rumblings that the Los Angeles Lakers could've brought him in, but Powell will likely only play for the Mavericks at this point in his career.

Apr 8, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Dwight Powell (7) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Mavericks Create a Roster Spot, Who Could Go?

It would be a curious decision if the Mavericks were to waive someone in order to sign Dwight Powell to a standard contract, but they could try to trade someone in this frontcourt, such as Daniel Gafford, to make that space.

Unless they receive a first-round pick, it doesn't make much sense to trade Gafford, as Dereck Lively II is still recovering from foot surgery. If they want quality center play, Gafford needs to stay on the roster for now.

Another option could be waiving Moussa Cisse. The Mavericks matched the offer sheet he signed with the New York Knicks this offseason, but it's a mostly non-guaranteed deal. If he's really struggling in training camp or the preseason, that might be the easiest move to make.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on X for the latest news.