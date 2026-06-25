Instant 2026 NBA Draft Grade: Mavericks Snag Uber-Athletic Forward

The Dallas Mavericks had a busy first round of the 2026 NBA Draft on Tuesday night, taking Michigan forward Morez Johnson Jr. 9th overall, then maneuvering up to the 25th pick to select Spanish guard Sergio De Larrea. Despite trading up, they still kept their second-round pick this year, which is the 48th overall pick.

There was still a lot of talent on the board at the start of the second round, as players like Isaiah Evans and Meleek Thomas headlined the names, but there were also trade rumors all over the place. There were no veteran players traded throughout the first night, but that was expected to change in the second round.

Trades happen constantly throughout the second round, but that didn't happen with the Mavericks. They stuck with the 48th pick and selected Tobi Lawal, a 6'7" forward from Virginia Tech. Lawal spent two years at VCU before spending his final two seasons at Virginia Tech, where he averaged 12.3 PPG and 7.6 RPG, shooting 55.2% from the floor.

Lawal is a ridiculous athlete, recording a 40-inch standing vertical jump and a 45.5-inch max vertical. He's an insane lob threat and is great around the rim, but he's not that comfortable creating his own shot or shooting. At 6'7", that's going to have to develop to be able to translate to the NBA. In four seasons in college, he went 35/110 from three and shot just 69.6% at the free-throw line.

He also isn't as impactful defensively as you'd expect for someone with his athleticism. Lawal's highlight plays are going to be impressive, but he lacks the consistency to be an impact player, even if he could develop.

Dallas selects Tobi Lawal with the 48th pick! pic.twitter.com/iFVi5qZ5hx — NBA Draft (@NBADraft) June 25, 2026

Instant Grade for Tobi Lawal Selection: C-

It's not often that someone this late makes an impact, so it's understandable that the Mavericks would take a swing on someone with this kind of athleticism, even if he joins an extremely crowded frontcourt. Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report compares him to Derrick Jones Jr., who had his best year as a Maverick, which should show you the athleticism Lawal possesses.

We've talked a lot about how badly the Mavericks need backcourt help, and this doesn't help that. They need three-point shooting; this doesn't help that. While the Mavericks could always trade players away in the frontcourt, it's hard to envision Lawal seeing significant playing time at any point in the near future.

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