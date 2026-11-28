The Dallas Mavericks are the winners of five straight games after Friday's win over the Phoenix Suns, a game in which they came back from down 21. They now sit at 12-7, which is somehow only good enough for 8th place in the Western Conference.

Still, the Mavericks are a much better team this season. A lot of that is because of Kyrie Irving's return, but they're also just much better in clutch situations.

No one played more clutch games last season than the Dallas Mavericks. They had 45 games within 5 points in the last 5 minutes and won just 17. So far this season, they've played in 7 clutch games and have won 6.

Nov 27, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) against the Phoenix Suns in the second half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A big reason for that? Cooper Flagg is leading the NBA in clutch field goal percentage among players with at least 10 attempts.

Flagg is a wildly impressive 14/17 from the floor in the clutch and 6/7 from the free-throw line. His 35 total points are behind only Jalen Brunson and Zion Williamson, but Brunson has 38 points on 12/31 shooting in 12 games, while Williamson is 12/22 for 36 points in 9 games.

You can already argue that Cooper Flagg is the best clutch player in the NBA. Now, it's hard to back that claim up until he does it in the postseason, but he has been so impressive late in games.

The level of difficulty on some of his shots is what really stands out. If you look at Friday's win over Phoenix, he got a mismatch against Devin Booker, drove left, spun back to the right, then hit a fallaway jumper over Booker and Oso Ighodaro, who came over to help. That pushed the lead to three and really helped to put the game on ice.

So Cooper Flagg just gets keep doing this pic.twitter.com/kxP9jQ780m — Steve Jones (@stevejones20) November 28, 2026

Cooper Flagg is on an All-NBA Pace

What Flagg has done so far this season is nothing short of incredible: 24.8 PPG, 6.8 APG, 6.3 RPG, 1.9 SPG, and 0.8 BPG, while his efficiency is up across the board.

The most impressive thing about Friday's win was that they did it without Kyrie Irving, as they let him rest while they manage his return from ACL surgery. Flagg was the biggest catalyst with the ball in his hands, but Naji Marshall also had big moments late.

Flagg is on pace to be an All-NBA Second Team selection, at least. There is absolutely a world where he makes the First Team if the Mavericks keep winning games, too.

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