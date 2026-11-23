The Dallas Mavericks had the second leg of a back-to-back on Sunday night, which came on the road against the Utah Jazz. They beat the LA Clippers at home on Sunday after a late fourth-quarter run.

You'd hope for the Mavericks to put this game away quicker, as the Jazz have been pretty pitiful to start the season. Once they took control in the second quarter, they didn't look back.

The Jazz led by 6 early in the second quarter, but the Mavericks went on a 14-1 run to take the advantage. They'd mostly run away with the game from there. Utah would cut it to two before halftime, but the Mavericks instantly built a 10-point lead, and eventually an 18-point lead, in the third quarter.

The Jazz would cut into the lead LATE in the fourth quarter, getting it to single digits with about a minute remaining, but it came with the Mavericks sitting Cooper Flagg and Kyrie Irving. Then, they cut it to 5. The stars came back in, and Mykhailiuk hit a crazy corner three to cut it to two with 15 seconds left.

Cooper Flagg threw the ball out of bounds, and Isaiah Collier drove to the basket and hit the layup to tie the game. Flagg was fouled on the inbounds, despite it being a tie game, to hit the eventual game-winning free throws. Kyle Filipowski's three-pointer at the horn was off the mark, and the Mavericks would hold on, 116-114.

Here are three things to note from this game.

GREAT: Cooper Flagg Trolling After Dunks

Cooper Flagg had a few monstrous slams in this game, but none came with more emphasis than his dunk in transition over Svi Mykhailiuk.

Flagg made a great play to break on the ball to force the steal in the open floor, and then I don't know what Mykhailiuk was thinking, but Flagg made sure to make him regret jumping.

The best part was Flagg's reaction afterward, as he looked to the Mavericks' bench and pointed back at Mykhailiuk like even he couldn't believe someone tried to contest him.

Flagg finished this game with arguably the biggest highlight of the night, and almost had another massive dunk on a drive, but missed the one-handed slam.

He didn't get the memo 🫣 pic.twitter.com/VpxGNKTK9t — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) November 23, 2026

BAD: Letting Svi Mykhailiuk Score 39 Points

Svi Mykhailuk has been in the NBA since 2018, but has never scored more than 30 points in an NBA game.

All he did in this game was score 39 points on 10 made three-pointers. He had never made more than 6 threes in a game.

The Mavericks lost focus down the stretch, and Mykhailiuk dragged the Jazz nearly all the way back. There will surely be a lot of trade interest in him, strictly because of this performance.

UGLY: Allowing a 16-0 Run At The End of the Game

This game should've never been close. The Mavericks had this game fully in hand, and Dusty May didn't want to put Cooper Flagg and Kyrie Irving back in the game. He eventually had to, but he needed to put them back in sooner. Max Christie and Walter Clayton Jr. just couldn't do a good enough job to close the game out.

At least the Mavericks won, but this needs to be a learning lesson. No leads are safe in the NBA, and you have to protect the lead at all costs, even if it means pushing your stars a little too far.

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