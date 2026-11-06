Mavericks Starter Upgraded on Injury Report of NBA Cup Game Against Utah Jazz

The Dallas Mavericks started 1-0 in NBA Cup Group Play with a big win over the Houston Rockets last week. They're now riding a two-game losing streak overall since then, with losses to the Sacramento Kings and San Antonio Spurs this week, so a win tonight will be huge.

Their second NBA Cup game this season will be at home against the struggling Utah Jazz, who sit just 1-7 to start the season. Many thought that they would take the next step to contend for a postseason spot, but they're 27th in points per game and 29th in offensive rating.

Dallas could have some reinforcements on the way for this game as they look to get a little healthier.

Shooting guard Max Christie, who has started every game that he has appeared in this season, missed Wednesday's game against the Spurs with right hip tightness. He went down in Monday's game against the Kings and missed the second half.

He has been upgraded to probable for this game, meaning he could be back in the lineup, though some fans would probably like to see someone else start, given how much he has struggled this season.

Sep 25, 2026; Dallas, TX, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward/center Santi Aldama (34) poses for a photo during the Mavericks media day at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Full Mavericks-Jazz Injury Report

The Mavericks might finally get Santi Aldama in the lineup tonight. He was listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Spurs before eventually being ruled out. For this game against the Jazz, he has been upgraded to probable as well.

If he's able to go, it would give the Mavericks a much-needed spacer in the frontcourt.

Caleb Martin is available with a right thumb sprain. He's played in the last few games and has honestly been fairly impactful.

Kyrie Irving is not listed on the injury report. Don't be surprised to see them rest him on Sunday against the Brooklyn Nets, though, since it'll be the first night of a back-to-back.

Rookie guard Sergio De Larrea is out as he recovers from a knee sprain. He should be re-evaluated soon.

Center Dereck Lively II is out as he recovers from foot surgery. No timeline has been discussed for his return.

Tarik Biberovic also remains out with right heel bursitis. He has yet to play this season.

For the Jazz, former Defensive Player of the Year Jaren Jackson Jr. will be out with a torn right MCL, which is a reason why they're struggling.

Jusuf Nurkic is out with a right second plantar plate tear.

Two-way contracts Harrison Ingram and Trey Alexander will also be out.

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