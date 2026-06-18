Dallas Mavericks 'Strong Contender' To Draft Prospect That Fans Don't Want

We are now just five days away from the start of the 2026 NBA Draft, which is a huge moment for the Dallas Mavericks. They hold three picks, including two in a loaded first round, as they look to build the team around Cooper Flagg under this new management, led by Masai Ujiri and Mike Schmitz.

Both men have a strong reputation for scouting and evaluating talent, which should have Mavericks fans confident they'll choose the best player for the franchise. However, there is one player projected to go in the lottery that seemingly no fan wants, yet reports are indicating the Mavericks have interest: Tennessee wing Nate Ament.

Ament had a good freshman season statistically at Tennessee, averaging 16.7 PPG and 6.4 RPG, but he shot just 39.9% from the floor and 33.3% from three. Still, at 6'10", he has the size and skills that a lot of teams covet, even if fans are convinced he looks like a future bust.

NBA insider Jake Fischer released NBA Draft intel on Wednesday night, where he revealed that Ament isn't expected to go lower than the 10th pick to the Milwaukee Bucks, and that the Dallas Mavericks are "a strong contender" to take him with the 9th pick.

Ament probably has the widest range of outcomes for what he could be as a player, but he's drawn a lot of comparisons to Zaccharie Risacher, the first overall pick of the 2024 Draft, but he's already flaming out with the Atlanta Hawks. If Ament reaches his ceiling, he could be an intriguing fit alongside Cooper Flagg, but how likely is it that the Mavs would consider taking him?

Mar 27, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Tennessee Volunteers forward Nate Ament (10) dribbles in the second half against the Iowa State Cyclones during a Sweet Sixteen game of the Midwest Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Nate Ament is Exactly in Masai Ujiri's Wheelhouse

Masai Ujiri has a history of taking wings in the draft. Sometimes, those have worked out, as Pascal Siakam, Scottie Barnes, and OG Anunoby developed into good players. Others, such as Gradey Dick and Bruno Caboclo, never developed.

That's not to say Ament couldn't, but Mavericks fans are wary of him, mostly because of his efficiency and how skinny he is. He struggles to score around the basket, but he can get there and draw fouls. He has a good handle and good vision for someone his size, but his 45.2% effective field goal percentage was one of the worst in college basketball, especially for someone with his usage.

The Mavericks need guards, and there are plenty of guards slated to go in the lottery. Hopefully, a guard that the Mavs like will be on the board.

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