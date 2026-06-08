Which Dallas Mavericks Player is Facing the Biggest Offseason?

The Dallas Mavericks are facing one of the biggest offseasons in franchise history. They hold three draft picks, which will be the last time they control their first-round pick until 2031. They have financial flexibility to improve their roster via trades or free agency for the first time in a long time.

That gives the front office a lot of pathways it can take to improve the roster. However, there are a lot of players who need to take their own steps forward. Most of last year's roster is still under contract for next season, and while trades or cuts could always happen, a good chunk of the 2025-26 roster will be back.

Of the players under contract for next season, which one needs a big offseason if the Mavericks are going to bounce back into contention?

There are a lot of people who deserve an argument. While Cooper Flagg had an outstanding rookie season, the team will likely only go as far as he takes them. Ryan Nembhard is currently in line to be the backup point guard. Kyrie Irving hasn't played basketball since March of 2025, and the Mavs will need him to be in top form. P.J. Washington and Naji Marshall could use a jump in three-point shooting. Max Christie needs to increase his volume. Despite all of those, there is one player whose offseason stands out more than anyone else.

Nov 14, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Dereck Lively II (2) looks on during an NBA Cup game between the Mavericks and the Clippers at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Dereck Lively II's Recovery Will Control Mavericks' Narrative Next Season

Dereck Lively II only played in 7 games last season before he needed season-ending foot surgery. He's entering the fourth year of his career already, but injuries have dominated his progression. He was incredibly impactful in his rookie season, especially during the team's run to the NBA Finals, but he's played in just 43 games in the two seasons since.

It's safe to say that if they want to get back into the postseason next year, Dereck Lively will have to be a big part of that. Daniel Gafford is a good player, but Dallas needs the center rotation of Gafford and Lively to take advantage of their effectiveness.

Lively's ceiling as a player can open up a lot for the offense, especially with his passing. Dallas found a lot of success with him short rolling off a screen and spraying out to a shooter or finding a cutter. Last year's offense was a train wreck in terms of playmaking, and having a center like Lively who can just pass to an open man would be huge.

Even as he recovers, Lively needs to be more disciplined with his fouling, and he needs to keep developing his touch around the rim.

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