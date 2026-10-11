Has Dusty May Tipped His Hand For Mavericks' Starting Lineup?

The Dallas Mavericks are now halfway through the 2026 preseason after two games in China against the Houston Rockets, which they split 1-1. A lot of key players sat the first game, but Kyrie Irving was back in the lineup for the second game, which was his first game action since tearing his ACL in March 2025.

With Irving back in the starting lineup on Sunday, it may have given us our first look at what the starting lineup will be in a week and a half.

Let's take a quick look at the starting lineup from this game to see if this is what we can expect moving forward.

Oct 06, 2026; Macau, CHN; Dallas Mavericks forward Zaccharie Risacher (10) during a practice session before the 2026 China Games in Macao at The Venetian Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vernon Bryant/Dallas Mavericks via Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Why Mavericks' Starting Lineup Could Be Set

Kyrie Irving may not play much this preseason as they manage his return from his ACL injury, so it's important to see which lineups they use him in.

For the second game, the Mavericks rolled out a starting lineup of Kyrie Irving, Zaccharie Risacher, Cooper Flagg, P.J. Washington, and Daniel Gafford. That's a lot different than the starting lineup we saw on Friday, which was Max Christie, Risacher, Flagg, Naji Marshall, and Morez Johnson Jr.

Washington didn't play in the first game, while Johnson didn't play in the second, so we've yet to have a look at what the full team could look like, but the starting lineup from Sunday would make a lot of sense to carry over into the regular season.

Gafford is the best healthy rim protector, Washington a Swiss Army knife, and Risacher showed the flashes of what made him the first overall pick in 2024.

The real deliberation for the coaching staff will likely come down to Zaccharie Risacher or Max Christie.

Risacher has the higher ceiling, is more athletic, and is the better defender. Christie is the better shooter and has the higher floor. Risacher's versatility may be tantalizing, but Christie's pure shooting ability may be the best fit next to Kyrie Irving and Cooper Flagg.

It'll be a fascinating decision for Dusty May in his first season.

The frontcourt is another discussion, and it'll be interesting to see how it sorts out if it's ever fully healthy. Morez Johnson is an awesome defensive player, Santi Aldama is a stretch big, and Lively has All-Defensive Team potential.

Until Lively is healthy, though, Washington and Gafford being the starters there makes the most sense.

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