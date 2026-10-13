Former NBA Executive Predicts Dallas Mavericks to Miss Playoffs

There is a lot of optimism and curiosity surrounding the Dallas Mavericks entering the 2026-27 season.

Cooper Flagg will be coming into his second season after a historic rookie year, Kyrie Irving is returning after missing the entire 2025-26 season rehabbing a torn ACL, and there's entirely new leadership, led by head coach Dusty May and team president Masai Ujiri.

The roster has its quirks, and people around the NBA will constantly wonder if the Mavericks will consider trading Irving towards the deadline because of the age difference between him and Flagg.

However, they've added more three-point shooting, completely revamped the point guard position behind Irving, and added some more defensive versatility in the frontcourt.

According to former NBA executive and current writer for The Athletic John Hollinger, that isn't quite enough to get the Mavericks back to the playoffs this season.

Hollinger has the Mavericks finishing 11th in the Western Conference this season, ahead of only the New Orleans Pelicans, Memphis Grizzlies, LA Clippers, and Sacramento Kings.

He does have the Mavericks improving by 10 wins to get to 36-36, but that would miss out on the Play-In Tournament by one game.

Hollinger admits that he likes the roster one term, but they're probably a year away.

"There’s enough talent to stay in the Play-In chase all season, and the long-term future is bright. But we might have to wait another year for a winning record," Hollinger wrote.

Oct 11, 2026; Macau, CHN; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) dribbles the ball against the Houston Rockets during the NBA China Games at The Venetian Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vernon Bryant-Dallas Mavericks via Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Will the Mavericks Make the Postseason?

While there were a lot of changes with the Mavericks this offseason, the biggest glimmer of hope is Cooper Flagg entering his second season. If his future is as bright as some think it could be, the Mavericks should be pushing for the postseason this year.

The Play-In Tournament gives the Mavericks a great chance, but a lot will come down to what they plan to do with Kyrie Irving, and that could be determined by how competitive they are.

If they're not really in the postseason picture and Irving is healthy, it would make more sense for both sides to move on as long as the Mavericks can get draft capital back.

You'll find out right away how competitive the Mavericks will be, as their first six games will be against the Houston Rockets, Indiana Pacers, San Antonio Spurs, Miami Heat, OKC Thunder, and the Rockets again. Those are all teams projected to be in the playoffs.

Even getting out to a 3-3 start would be huge; otherwise, people will be ramping up the trade machines.

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