Hall-of-Fame Dallas Mavericks Executive Set to Retire Again

The Dallas Mavericks had nearly as many changes as you could think of this offseason. They got a new head coach, followed by an entirely new coaching staff, a new team president, a new general manager, and almost their entire front office changed over.

One of those pieces that held on was CEO Rick Welts, but it seems that he won't be around for long, as the Dallas Mavericks announced on Wednesday that Welts would be retiring (again) at the end of the year.

The Mavericks coaxed Welts out of retirement in December of 2024 with one goal in mind: help plan the next arena.

It took some time, but the Mavericks and the city of Dallas finally settled on a new location: the site of the former Valley View Mall on the north side of Dallas.

The reason Mavericks governor Patrick Dumont wanted Welts is his prior experience with the Golden State Warriors: he helped them select a location for their new Chase Center and develop the entertainment district around the arena, which has been a massive success.

The plan is for the Mavericks to move into the new arena in 2031, after their lease at the downtown American Airlines Center expires. They'll need to start building on that site soon to make it in time, but Welts did his job in finding the location.

Welts was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2018 after his work with the Warriors, Seattle SuperSonics, and the NBA to help develop All-Star Weekend.

Jun 1, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks CEO Rick Welts (left) talks with Dallas Wings CEO Greg Bibb (right) during the game between the Dallas Wings and the Seattle Storm at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Plan After Rick Welts

The Mavericks announced that Ethan Casson, who is currently a president of the organization and oversees the day-to-day business operations, will succeed Welts as the CEO.

Casson came over from the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2025, where he had been their CEO, handling the Timberwolves, Lynx, and Iowa Wolves.

His major experience came with the San Francisco 49ers, where he helped in their development for Levi Stadium, securing a 20-year, $220 million deal for the naming rights of the stadium.

This seemed to always be the plan once Casson was brought on, to be Welts' successor. This change will go into effect at the start of the new year on January 1st. Welts took over for Cynthia Marshall, who had been the CEO from March 2018 through the end of 2024. She's still in an advisory role with the organization.

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