How Dusty May Has Already Changed the Culture of the Dallas Mavericks

Sometimes you can just tell when a team looks lighter on its feet.

The last few years were not easy for the Dallas Mavericks. Trading Luka Doncic sent the franchise and city into a tailspin (understandably), and everything has been in a funk.

It was a full reset this offseason. Nico Harrison was fired early last season, but team governor Patrick Dumont waited until the offseason to hire the replacement, Masai Ujiri.

Ujiri went to work to clean up everything. Almost the entire front office was overhauled, as was the coaching staff. Jason Kidd was let go late in the process, but the Mavericks made an intriguing head-coaching hire by bringing in Dusty May, fresh off winning a national championship at Michigan.

It's been a quick change of culture. You never know how a coach will do going from college to the NBA for the first time, but Mavericks players seem to be responding well to him in the season's early stages.

Mavericks center Daniel Gafford went on 105.3 The Fan to discuss what Coach May is like.

"I love him to death. It's been a minute since I've experienced the type of coaching that he has. He's so energetic," Gafford said. "He emphasizes everything. And one thing he's going to do is hold guys accountable... At the same time, as he's holding you accountable, he's speaking life into you... He's going to have a really good career when it comes to a lot of players in this league..."

"He's so energetic. He emphasizes everything. And one thing he's going to do is hold guys accountable. ... At the same time as he's holding you accountable, he's speaking life into you. ... He's going to have a really good career when it comes to a lot of players in this… pic.twitter.com/gj5s0YpWqB — 105.3 The FAN (@1053thefan) November 5, 2026

Players Seeing Revival Under Dusty May

Multiple Mavericks are playing the best basketball of their careers so far this season, and it's no coincidence that it's coming in Dusty May's first season.

Walter Clayton Jr. has been a revelation. Despite being a first-round pick a year ago, he was waived by the Memphis Grizzlies before the season. The Mavericks signed him to a two-way contract, and he's veen the team's best guard behind Kyrie Irving.

P.J. Washington is averaging a career-high in points and rebounds while shooting more threes than ever.

Daniel Gafford looks confident for the first time since Luka Doncic was traded away.

Zaccharie Risacher has emerged as a legitimate All-Defense type of player.

Even Caleb Martin looks playable for the first time since he left Miami.

Those are all good signs of a thriving culture and coaching staff. It's still early in the season, but the returns have been promising so far for Dusty May.

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