The Dallas Mavericks and Golden State Warriors will meet on the hardwood on Wednesday, a night that will be used to honor the legendary Don Nelson, who passed away in August.

Nelson spent 31 seasons as a head coach in the NBA, 11 (in two stints) with the Warriors and 8 with the Mavericks. NBA legends like Dirk Nowitzki and Steve Nash are expected to be in attendance to recognize one of the game's greatest innovators.

Meanwhile, there will still be a game to be played.

Warriors star Stephen Curry is the last player that Nelson coached who is still playing in the NBA. However, Curry suffered an oblique tear last week and will be sidelined for at least two weeks, meaning he'll be out for this matchup.

Mavericks star guard Kyrie Irving has been in and out of the lineup as they manage his recovery from the torn ACL. He missed Sunday's game against the Boston Celtics, which was a blowout, but he will be active for Wednesday's game, as he has no injury designation.

Nov 14, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) celebrates his three-point basket in the third quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Full Mavericks-Warriors Injury Report

It's a pretty lengthy injury report for Wednesday's matchup between the Mavericks and Warriors.

Wing Caleb Martin is available to play as he continues to deal with a right thumb sprain. He has been in the starting lineup for the last few weeks.

Forward Santi Aldama is probable to play as he deals with a left ankle sprain. They're also being cautious with him on his return from knee surgery, but he was a full participant in practice on Tuesday.

Guard Walter Clayton Jr. is probable to play with a right ankle sprain. He played 23 minutes in Sunday's loss to Boston.

Guard Max Christie is questionable to play with a left ankle sprain. This feels like last season with all of the ankle issues on the injury report.

Rookie forward Tobi Lawal is doubtful to play with right groin tightness. He is on a two-way contract, so they need to start limiting the games that he's available for anyway.

Sharpshooter Tarik Biberovic remains out while he recovers from right heel bursitis. He has yet to make his NBA debut.

Center Dereck Lively II remains out as he recovers from foot surgery.

Rookie guard Sergio De Larrea remains out while he recovers from a right knee sprain.

For the Warriors, outside of Curry, Jimmy Butler is out as he recovers from ACL surgery.

Moses Moody is out after a left patellar tendon tear last year.

The Warriors have two former Mavericks who will be out for this game. Kristaps Porzingis is not with the team and might be done playing basketball. Guard Brandon Williams is out due to a left hamstring strain.

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