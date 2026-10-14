Masai Ujiri Keeps Pushing Back, But Mavericks' Kyrie Irving Will Stay in Trade Talks

There has been nothing more talked about this offseason than trade rumors surrounding Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving. It's been a constant cycle of reporters saying teams would be interested in him, followed by a report saying the Mavericks aren't interested in discussing it.

Even with the season getting ready to start, it's likely not going to go away unless he's still on the team after the trade deadline in February.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst was in Macau, China, for the Mavericks' preseason games against the Houston Rockets, where he wrote a piece gushing about Cooper Flagg.

In there, he confirmed that the new Mavericks team president, Masai Ujiri, isn't considering a trade for Irving, despite the constant noise around it.

"Ujiri has made it clear that the franchise is committed to keeping Irving with Flagg, who is 15 years younger than the star point guard. Rival front offices question whether Dallas can stick to that plan with roster holes elsewhere and the two stars on different career timelines," Windhorst wrote.

While the Mavericks have "roster holes elsewhere," those are mainly in the backcourt. The biggest places they need to upgrade are behind Irving and next to him.

They hope Zaccharie Risacher can blossom into the starting shooting guard, but he's still acclimating himself after the trade with the Atlanta Hawks that brought him over.

Meanwhile, the noise surrounding trade interest in Irving elsewhere continues to be loud.

NBA insider Jake Fischer reported on a recent Bleacher Report stream.

"I still believe that Kyrie Irving is someone we are going to talking about through the February 11th trade deadline as a trade target for rival teams," Fischer said. "He just does not fit the timeline, he is almost a decade and a half older than Cooper Flagg. He himself is going into the end of a very lucrative contract where he’s want to get paid."

Basketball - NBA - Preseason - China Games 2026 - Houston Rockets v Dallas Mavericks - The Venetian Arena, Macao, China - October 11, 2026 Houston Rockets' Reed Sheppard and Dallas Mavericks' Kyrie Irving REUTERS/Lam Yik | REUTERS

We Need to Stop Worrying About Timelines

While I get what people are saying about the two different timelines, the Mavericks also want to win now.

Cooper Flagg doesn't like losing, and if they have many more 26-56 seasons, he's not going to want to stick around.

Kyrie Irving is better than any guard they could get on the trade market for the next few years, even if he is 34 years old and coming off an ACL injury.

The Mavericks feel confident that the two can provide a big enough lift to get them back in the postseason discussion.

If they're well below .500 near the trade deadline, then we can revisit trade talks later in the season.

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