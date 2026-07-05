Failure to Put Guard Talent Around Cooper Flagg Has Mavericks Named Free Agency Loser
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Nearly a week has passed since the start of free agency, yet the Dallas Mavericks are one of just two teams that have yet to sign anyone, along with the Memphis Grizzlies.
Dallas has been active in trade talks, as they've agreed to send AJ Johnson and three second-round picks to the Grizzlies for Santi Aldama and the draft rights of Tarik Biberovic. And while the full details haven't been announced yet, they're likely to receive Marcus Sasser from the Detroit Pistons.
Still, the Mavericks entered the offseason with big needs in the backcourt, and they've done little to solve that.
Sasser will provide some depth, but he's mostly been pushed out of the main rotation in Detroit, and he's entering the final year of his contract. They also left the 2026 NBA Draft with four draft picks, but only one of them was a guard: Sergio De Larrea.
Masai Ujiri and Mike Schmitz are far from done building the team, but they currently only have one roster spot remaining.
However, their current logjam in the frontcourt has John Hollinger of The Athletic calling the Mavericks losers of free agency, as it seems they're making "Cooper Flagg’s development trajectory as difficult as possible."
Mavericks Need to Clear Frontcourt Logjam
By drafting Morez Johnson 9th overall and Tobi Lawal in the second round, as well as trading for Santi Aldama, the Mavericks are way overloaded in the frontcourt. As Hollinger points out, the Mavs have six players who are best suited as power forwards.
That's simply too many. Masai Ujiri loves his jumbo wings that can defend multiple positions, but they also need shot-creation and three-point shooting.
This could always change. With how quiet the new front office has been moving, maybe they have a trade waiting for P.J. Washington and/or Naji Marshall. Even Klay Thompson could benefit from a change of scenery, as this was not the team he expected when he agreed to sign with the Mavs.
Dallas still has the full nontaxpayer mid-level exception open, which is worth about $15 million, but there aren't any guards available worth giving the full MLE to.
They were in the running for Anfernee Simons, but he ended up signing just a two-year, $12 million deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, who look impressive on paper, and will likely be a better competitor than the Mavs.
Otherwise, it's been very quiet for the Mavs in free agency. They need to add someone else to the backcourt somehow, someway, because Kyrie Irving can't be asked to do it all.
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Austin Veazey joined NoleGameday as the Lead Basketball Writer in 2019, while contributing as a football writer, and started as editor for MavericksGameday in 2024. Veazey was a Florida State Men’s Basketball Manager from 2016-2019. Follow Austin on Twitter at @EasyVeazeyNGFollow EasyVeazeyNG