New Site of Dallas Mavericks Arena Finally Revealed

The Dallas Mavericks have been searching for a new home. Team governor Patrick Dumont convinced Rick Welts to come out of retirement to be the CEO and lead the search for a new arena site and oversee the development of the entertainment district. A lot of different locations were thrown around between land already owned by Sands Corp in Irving and the City Hall, but the Mavericks have announced the site of the new arena.

On Monday afternoon, the Mavericks revealed that they have entered into agreements for the purchase of the property of the former Valley View Mall, which is located between Interstate 635 and Preston Road in North Dallas.

Here is the full statement from the Mavericks.

"After seriously studying and considering several options, while working closely with the City of Dallas to identify possible locations for a new Dallas Mavericks arena and entertainment district, the Mavericks organization has entered into option agreements for the potential purchase of approximately 104 acres at the former Valley View Mall site.

"We have appreciated the enthusiasm from the Dallas City Manager, elected officials and the broader community to keep the team in Dallas. We look forward to continuing the collaboration toward that goal.

"The Valley View site meets most of the criteria established at the outset of our evaluation process. It is our goal to stay in the City of Dallas, and we believe this site provides the strongest opportunity to achieve that goal.

"We have the opportunity to create a vibrant mixed-use destination anchored by a state-of-the-art arena, along with restaurants, entertainment options, public green spaces and family-friendly experiences. Done thoughtfully and with community engagement, a project of this scale will serve as a meaningful economic catalyst for Dallas and its residents.

"We believe in Dallas, and our priority has been clear from the beginning: keeping the Dallas Mavericks in Dallas."

Here is the Mavericks’ official statement on selecting the former Valley View Mall site for their new arena home: https://t.co/HjnmHcqbQk pic.twitter.com/Vpbhu7DLlu — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 1, 2026

Mavericks Accomplish Biggest Goal With Announcement of New Arena

This new arena should be opened for the 2031-32 season, which is after their lease expires at the American Airlines Center. There have already been a lot of disagreements about the AAC with the Dallas Stars, and the two sides are going through lawsuits about it.

The area is over 104 acres and is still within Dallas, which is what the Mavericks wanted to do first and foremost. They wanted to be the Dallas Mavericks while still being in Dallas, and they've accomplished that.

The Mavs will now finalize the purchase of the property and start working on plans for the arena and entertainment district.

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