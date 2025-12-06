3 overreactions as OKC Thunder easily handle Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks put their three-game winning streak to the ultimate test on Friday night as they faced the OKC Thunder on the road. The Thunder have easily been the NBA's best team this year, and they've been obliterating teams this year.

And that was no different in this game, which was the first night of a back-to-back for the Mavs. It was pretty close for the first quarter and a half or so, but the game flipped on a foul call on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander when Cooper Flagg was driving. OKC challenged, won the challenge, and went on a large run the rest of the half. They entered halftime up by 15, and it wouldn't be long before they were up by 30.

Since it was the first night of a back-to-back, and the Houston Rockets will be coming to Dallas, you'd think that Jason Kidd would pull the horses and save some legs, but the starters were back in at the start of the fourth quarter, which was... odd, to say the least. Was part of that due to Anthony Davis having too much pride to end a game scoreless? Maybe.

But in the end, the Thunder cruised to a 132-111 win. Here are three overreactions from this loss.

1. Anthony Davis was clamped by JAYLIN WILLIAMS

The Dallas Mavericks are trying to raise Anthony Davis' trade value so that they can hopefully get a couple of first-round picks in return. Games like this will not help. Davis was held scoreless for nearly the entire game before finally getting on the board in the fourth quarter, right before he checked out for the night, ending up with 2 points on 1/9 shooting. And he was being guarded by Jaylin Williams for most of the night.



Now, OKC also brought plenty of double teams to make sure the ball was out of his hands, but that doesn't excuse going scoreless for nearly the entire game.

2. STOP. PLAYING. CALEB. MARTIN.

Caleb Martin absolutely has an argument to be the worst player in the NBA. He is absolutely awful. I don't think he's made a single positive impact on the Mavericks this season on the floor. Even when he scores, it looks like it hurts. His defense is highly overrated. He's not a playmaker. I guess he rebounds? But he has to go. Get him off this team.

3. Jaden Hardy's Playing Time Makes No Sense

Jaden Hardy never plays unless the Mavericks are down by 20, and then once he's in, he makes some shots to help make the score look more respectable. He CAN be instant offense, and while I don't think he's a good NBA player, sometimes it's worth giving him a shot earlier in games to see if the offense can get going.

