Klay Thompson, Aaron Gordon among 13 players on Mavericks-Nuggets injury report

The Dallas Mavericks are hosting the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night in the American Airlines Center, with both teams playing on the second night of a back-to-back. The Mavericks were up by 11 in the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans and lost by 6 in regulation on Monday night, while the Denver Nuggets absolutely dominated the Utah Jazz.

Both teams are veteran teams, and with it being the second night of a back-to-back, there are going to be a lot of players that teams are careful with, which is why there are 13 players with an injury designation for this game.

Klay Thompson headlines the injury report for the Mavericks, as he's dealing with right knee soreness. He was questionable heading into Monday's game against the Pelicans, then lit up the scoreboard for 20 points while going 5/12 from three. He was electric in the first half, but faded as the game went on. He is doubtful for this matchup.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets are still awaiting the return of Aaron Gordon, who is dealing with a right hamstring strain. He wasn't expected to be back before Christmas, but there haven't been many updates on when he will come back.

Dec 15, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) warms up before the game against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

READ MORE: Mavericks hosting Nikola Jokic, Nuggets in final game before Christmas

Full Dallas Mavericks-Denver Nuggets Injury Report

The Mavericks have eight players alone with injury designations for this game, and that could impact the G-League availability for Moussa Cisse and Miles Kelly, because they may need a few more bodies.

Max Christie (illness) is also doubtful for this game. He didn't end up playing on Monday against the Pelicans for the same reason.

P.J. Washington (right midfoot soreness), Dwight Powell (illness), and Brandon Williams (right ankle sprain) are all questionable. Williams went down against the Pelicans on Monday night, so it may be unlikely for him to return for this game. Washington played 28 minutes, but only scored 8 points.

It is a little concerning to see two players pop up on the injury report with illnesses. Some will remember the Mavericks going through the stretch last year when seemingly half the roster had an illness.

Kyrie Irving (left ACL surgery recovery), Dereck Lively II (right foot surgery), and Dante Exum (right knee surgery) remain out.

For the Nuggets, they're still without Christian Braun, who is dealing with a left ankle sprain. They're also without Tamar Bates, who had surgery on his left foot. Peyton Watson (right trunk contusion) and Jonas Valanciunas (illness) are probable.

READ MORE: 3 overreactions as Mavericks fall to Pelicans despite massive Anthony Davis game

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2025-26 season

Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter

More Dallas Mavericks Newsg