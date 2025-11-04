3 overreactions as Mavericks drop to 2-5 following loss to Rockets
The Dallas Mavericks played their first true road game on Monday night as they faced the Houston Rockets in the Toyota Center. Both teams are dealing with similar issues without point guard play, but the Rockets have Kevin Durant and Alperen Sengun to help create offense.
This was another back-and-forth game, though, even as the Mave were without Anthony Davis, Dereck Lively II, Kyrie Irving, and Dante Exum. P.J. Washington was awesome for the Mavs, especially when the Rockets decided to go zone. He sat in the middle of it in the high post and feasted with his newfound push shot that has become automatic from 8-10 feet.
With the game tied with two minutes remaining, the Mavericks found themselves down one, but D'Angelo Russell missed a pull-up jumper from the elbow, which was followed up by a spin shot from Sengun. P.J. Washington missed a corner three, and the Rockets added two points at the free-throw line to push the lead to five. Russell missed a contested three over Sengun, and that was pretty much the game.
Houston dominated on the glass with Sengun, Steven Adams, and Clint Capela, out-rebounding the Mavericks' depleted frontcourt by 13. That was a big difference, but not nearly as big as the free-throw disparity, where the Rockets shot 30 free throws to Dallas' 20, and it felt like more than that. That, more than anything, is why the Rockets won this game, 110-102, pushing the Mavericks to 2-5 on the season.
Here are three overreactions from this loss.
1. P.J. Washington is the Mavericks' Best Active Player
He's not perfect, as P.J. Washington went 0/2 on a trip to the free-throw line and followed it up with a bad turnover early in the fourth quarter. But he was a dog all night. He was the team's best rebounder, was great on defense (blocked Durant with about 2:30 remaining), settled in the middle of Houston's defense and continued to make shots over it, and kept getting out in transition.
Washington is clearly their best player right now until Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving get back from injury. Cooper Flagg is still settling in, while Washington is settled in. He ended up finishing this game with 29 points and 12 rebounds.
2. Moussa Cisse is Unbelievably Raw, but the Tools Are There
The Dallas Mavericks knew they'd need some extra size in this game as Lively and Davis were out, and Daniel Gafford was still playing on a minutes restriction. So they decided to play Moussa Cisse for about 14 minutes tonight. He had a few impressive sequences, especially with one really nice block on Amen Thompson.
However, he's just not strong enough to handle people like Steven Adams and Clint Capela yet. Clint Capela is actually a great model of who Cisse could become, but Cisse needs to work on his hands, his strength, and his offensive IQ, as he was just in the place a lot of times.
3. Amen Thompson Can be as Great as he Wants to Be
Amen Thompson does a lot of the little things so well. He can drift down in the dunker spot and receive easy passes, drive the ball, get out in transition, and his athleticism is breathtaking. He had a few dunks that most people in the NBA can't do, and he made them look effortless. And when you pair that with his elite defense, he really can be as great as he wants to be.
A lot will depend on him continuing to develop his three-point shot, and he did make one in this game, but he looks like a future star. He ended up with 27 points on an efficient 11/18 shooting, and it was about as effortless as you'll ever see.
